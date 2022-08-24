Youtube is one of the most used video viewing apps in the world. The platform has millions of videos in different categories including technology, comedy, motivation, sports, gaming, and more. However, the application also has some inappropriate videos that might not be for everyone. In case you are giving your smartphone to your children or kids, you might want to stay alert as knowingly or unknowingly, your kid might watch an adult or 18+ video on Youtube. Also Read - Instagram, YouTube don't want users to share videos on TikTok

Although, Youtube does filter out content depending on the user searches and if the 18+ content is too sensitive Youtube might remove it from the platform. However, there might be instances when the algorithm may not work properly. In such cases, you need to turn on a quick setting by which you can instantly stop getting some of the 18+ videos. Also Read - How to turn on/off Restricted Mode on YouTube: A step-by-step guide

Block adult content on Youtube with ‘Restricted Mode’

One of the easiest ways to stop seeing adult content on Youtube is by turning on the Restricted mode. Also Read - Indian govt bans 7 Indian and 1 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for spreading misinformation

Step 1: Open the Youtube app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on your profile in the top right corner.

Step 3: Tap on Settings.

Step 4: Tap on General.

Step 5: Now, look for the ‘Restricted Mode’ option and toggle it on.

By doing this, some of the restricted content, which is 18+ content, will stop appearing on your Youtube app. But if you still see some inappropriate videos you can simply block them. However, the chances of you seeing inappropriate content reduce by a lot.

This setting should pretty much do the job, but if you think that you need more content filtering, you can use the alternative method below which is for kids and children.

Stop seeing adult content on Youtube with the ‘Youtube Kids’ app

While the above setting is good for you or if you want to hand over your device to some other person, it may not be a great way to block adult content if you want to give your device to kids. As even though some content is blocked, content till the age of 17 will be allowed. Here comes the Youtube Kids app, with the Kids app by Youtube, your child can see content only till the age of 12. You can even filter the content according to the age group.

Step 1: Download the Youtube Kids app from PlayStore or App Store, depending on your device.

Step 2: Open the app and tap on the ‘IM A PARENT’ option.

Step 3: Setup the password, select the age group and finish the setup.

It is worth noting that the Youtube Kids app only works in the landscape mode and the content on the app is thoroughly curated for kids.