Struggling to find COVID-19 beds in Delhi? How to check availability of COVID-19 beds in Delhi hospitals

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 second wave, the citizens of India are struggling to find a COVID-19 beds in their city, especially people living in the national capital. Also Read - Google commits to provide 2.5 lakh COVID-19 vaccines to needy countries, list includes India

During the first wave, the Delhi government launched the Delhi Corona app to help people of Delhi check availability of general COVID-19 beds, COVID-19 ICU beds with ventilators and COVID-19 ICU beds without ventilators. The Delhi Corona app is helping citizens get details related to availability of COVID-19 general and ICU beds in hospital their home. Here’s how to use Delhi Corona app. Also Read - COVID-19 second wave: How to apply for wedding e-pass online during Delhi lockdown, check the status

How to find COVID-19 beds in Delhi

-Download the Delhi Corona app developed by Delhi e-Governance Society, IT Department Health & Fitness. The app is available on Google Play Store as well as Apple’s App Store. It takes seconds to download the app on your mobile phone. Also Read - Delhi night curfew due to COVID-19: How to apply for e-pass, eligibility, and more

-Once the app is downloaded, allow the app to send notifications to stay updated.

-You will be able to check the COVID-19 beds availability status on the home screen itself.

-The homepage shows COVID-19 general beds, COVID-19 ICU beds with and without ventilators. As of date, general COVID-19 beds show over 4000 available beds while COVID-19 ICU beds with and without beds are 181 and 302, respectively.

Delhi Corona app: More details

Interestingly, the Delhi Corona app lets everyone check beds availability status as per hospital names as well.

To check status of COVID-19 beds near your home:

-Just click on COVID-19 beds tab on the home screen.

-It will be directed to a page that will show details of all Delhi hospitals with COVID-19 beds.

-In the page, you will be able to get accurate details of vacant COVID beds.

-It also shows the number of beds that have been occupied.

-Hospital phone numbers are also available on the app so users can directly call and get update.

Delhi Corona app has segregated hospitals by marking them is green, yellow and red colour. The green colour indicates availability of COVID-19 bed, yellow means the beds are limited and red means there are no beds available in the hospital.

Besides showing details related to hospital beds, the Delhi Corona app lets users apply for ration, find hinger relief center, find shelter and also get an e-pass for mobility.