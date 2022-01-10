comscore Surveillance tools can track you: How to stay safe using a few simple steps
  • Home
  • How To
  • Worried that someone is spying on you using your smartphone? Follow these simple steps to stay safe
News

Worried that someone is spying on you using your smartphone? Follow these simple steps to stay safe

How To

In order to stay safe, it is advised to be careful with sensitive data and also presume that the device is already compromised.

Hacked smartphone

Surveillance tools can be used to track you. Image source: Flickr

Smartphones may be a boon to us humans but it’s also a gateway of information and sensitive data that can be misused if it falls into the wrong hands. With spyware like Pegasus, governments can get easy access to private data. In order to stay safe from such spyware and potential malware, the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC), a US govt agency that deals with cybersecurity has released a bulletin to help users be more aware and safe from surveillance tools.  Also Read - Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus spyware

NCSC has highlighted that companies and individuals have been selling commercial surveillance tools to governments and other entities that have used them for malicious purposes. Over here, there’s no mention of Pegasus spyware, but the bulletin seems to be indirectly hinting towards the use of the Pegasus software.  Also Read - These 23 Android apps are found with malicious PhoneSpy spyware, delete them immediately

It further explains that journalists, dissidents, and other persons around the world have been targeted and tracked using these tools. These tools have the capacity to infect mobile and internet-connected devices with malware over both WiFi and cellular data connections. The device owners may not even know that they are being tracked. Additionally, the malicious actor can use suspicious links to gain access to a device.  Also Read - 5 tips to protect your phone from dangerous spyware like Pegasus

What can a surveillance tool do? 

-These tools can record audio, including phone calls.

-Track phone’s location.

-Access and retrieve virtually all content on a phone, including text messages, files, chats, commercial messaging app content, contacts, and browsing history.

What can be done about such surveillance tools?

While it is hard to know if you are being targetted specifically, there are some healthy practices listed by the agency that one can follow to stay as safe from future intrusions: 

-Regularly update device operating systems and mobile applications.

-Be suspicious of content from unfamiliar senders, especially those which contain links or attachments.

-Don’t click on suspicious links or suspicious emails and attachments.

-Check URLs before clicking links, or go to websites directly.

-Regularly restart mobile devices, which may help damage or remove malware implants.

-Encrypt and password-protect your device.

-Maintain physical control of your device when possible.

-Use trusted Virtual Private Networks.

-Disable geolocation options and cover camera on devices.

The agency has claimed that while these pointers will help a user stay safe, there’s no guarantee that they will protect you in the event of a hack. In order to stay safe, it is advised to be careful with sensitive data and also presume that the device is already compromised. 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 10, 2022 2:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Z Special Edition launching in India soon
Mobiles
Realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Z Special Edition launching in India soon
Apple s mixed reality headset won t focus on metaverse

Wearables

Apple s mixed reality headset won t focus on metaverse

Moto G71 5G debuts in India with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Mobiles

Moto G71 5G debuts in India with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

Features

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

Indian app Koo to introduce WhatsApp Group-like feature: Report

Apps

Indian app Koo to introduce WhatsApp Group-like feature: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Worried that someone is spying on you? Follow these simple steps to stay safe

Apple s mixed reality headset won t focus on metaverse

Huawei P50 Pro, P50 Pocket to launch globally in January 2022: Check specifications, expected price

Indian app Koo to introduce WhatsApp Group-like feature: Report

RBI sets up Fintech Department

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

India transitioning to electric vehicles sooner than anticipated

Why automobile companies are trying to steal the limelight at CES 2022?

What are cookies and why every internet user should know about it

Related Topics

Related Stories

Worried that someone is spying on you? Follow these simple steps to stay safe

How To

Worried that someone is spying on you? Follow these simple steps to stay safe
Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus

News

Apple starts sending alerts to users impacted by Pegasus
These 23 Android apps are found with malicious PhoneSpy spyware, delete them immediately

Apps

These 23 Android apps are found with malicious PhoneSpy spyware, delete them immediately
5 tips to protect your phone from dangerous spyware like Pegasus

How To

5 tips to protect your phone from dangerous spyware like Pegasus
Pegasus spyware: This toolkit lets you check if your mobile phone is affected

How To

Pegasus spyware: This toolkit lets you check if your mobile phone is affected

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire में Weapon Loot Crates की हो रही बारिश, इस तरह मिलेंगी फ्री गन स्किन

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE स्मार्टफोन 8GB RAM के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

Garena Free Fire में आया कमाल का बैकपैक, जो हर लेवल पर बदलता है स्टाइल: जानें कैसे मिलेगा फ्री

मोटोरोला ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 50MP कैमरे और दमदार बैटरी के साथ सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन

रिलायंस जियो लाया धाकड़ प्रीपेड प्लान, लंबी वैलिडिटी, अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ मिलेगा 912.5GB डेटा

Latest Videos

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Features

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched
Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

News

Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more
CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

News

Worried that someone is spying on you? Follow these simple steps to stay safe
How To
Worried that someone is spying on you? Follow these simple steps to stay safe
Apple s mixed reality headset won t focus on metaverse

Wearables

Apple s mixed reality headset won t focus on metaverse
Huawei P50 Pro, P50 Pocket to launch globally in January 2022: Check specifications, expected price

Mobiles

Huawei P50 Pro, P50 Pocket to launch globally in January 2022: Check specifications, expected price
Indian app Koo to introduce WhatsApp Group-like feature: Report

Apps

Indian app Koo to introduce WhatsApp Group-like feature: Report
RBI sets up Fintech Department

News

RBI sets up Fintech Department

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers