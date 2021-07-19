comscore Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2021: How to check TN HSE result online
The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu is set to declare its Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) (class 12) result today. Students will be able to check their final score cards from 11 AM IST, today. To recall, the Tamil Nadu government earlier this year announced that cancellation of class 12 state board examinations, and later announced that the results will be prepared on the basis of an alternative marking scheme. Also Read - Jio data plans: List of all Reliance Jio work from home plans offering extra data

Tamil Nadu 12th HSE +2 Result: How to check

After the result has been declared, the students can head over to the governments official websites for the result declaration, which include dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine slot finder: Vodafone-Idea users can book Covid vaccine slot via Vi app

Students will be required to log in to the websites and then click on the download result link. Then they will be required to enter their registration number/roll number, after which, their result would appear on the screen. They can then download it or take a print out directly from the website. Also Read - Intel exec reveals mobile gamers want to shift to PCs; pandemic accelerated the process

What is the alternative marking scheme?

After the Tamil Nadu government had announced the cancellation of class 12 state board examinations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it stated that the results will be prepared on the basis of an alternative marking scheme. This schemen stated that 50 percent weightage of the result will be given to the class 10 board examination scores (average of three subjects with high marks), 20 percent to class 11 board exam, and lastly 30 percent to class 12 practicals, internal assessment.

Fun fact, in 2020 almost all over 7.99 lakh students who had appeared Tamil Nadu HSE exam had cleared it. The pass percentage was recorded to be 92.3 percent, highest ever in the past five years.

