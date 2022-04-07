comscore Tata Neu super app launched in India: How to register, earn NeuCoins
News

Tata Neu super app launched: Check how to register, earn NeuCoins

How To

Tata initially only allowed its employees to make use of these services in order to conduct a test of sorts. The app is finally out of that testing phase and you can download it and register on it.

Tata Neu App

Tata Neu app is offering various benefits in the form of NeuCoins

Tata has finally launched the new super app, Tata Neu, for all users on the Android and iOS ecosystem. The new application is being pitched as a super app due to the wide range of serivces on offer. Right from ordering food to buying clothes and even buying your airtickets, Tata Neu aims to serve almost all requirements. The new services will be using Tata Group’s various brands that are already market leaders in their respective categories. Also Read - Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter 

The Tata Neu super app is already available on both iOS and Android. While the app has been listed on the app stores since a week, it wasn’t functional for all users. Tata initially only allowed its employees to make use of these services in order to conduct a test of sorts. The app is finally out of that testing phase and you can download it and register on it. Also Read - Now get an update on IPL scores by saying Alexa

How to register on Tata Neu app?

Once you download the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store, you will be asked to enter the mobile number you want to register. The app will then send an OTP on the same number and you’ll be logged in. In the first go, you’ll have to fill in your full name. You’ll then reach the home page of the new app, where you’ll be able to access all the services. Also Read - World Health Day 2022: 5 gadgets that will keep you on track with fitness goals

On the home page of the app, Tata has listed all the services and segments it is catering to. Currently, users will see these segments:

-Grocery
-Electronics
-Mobiles
-Fashion
-Beauty
-Luxury
-Hotels
-Flights
-Eat & Drink
-Health
-Entertainment

Tata Neu is also offering its own UPI-based payment service and Neu digital wallet. The Tata UPI address can be used to pay to various merchants by just scanning QR codes.

Benefits announced by Tata Neu

While some products are being offered on discounted prices, the main benefit can be accrued by using the New Coins. The app will be rewarding users for every transaction made on the platform. You will get a minimum 5 percent of NeuCoins inf you shop on Tata Neu. Each NeuCoin will be equal to Re 1.

Here are two ways in which you can earn NeuCoins

1. Select Tata Pay when you checkout online
2. If you’re availing the services in a store, you’ll need to inform the cashier before the billing is done.

Note: Currently, no NeuCoins will be awarded for Starbucks, Tata Play and bill payments.

  • Published Date: April 7, 2022 7:45 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 7, 2022 7:46 PM IST

Best Sellers