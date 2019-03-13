comscore
Tata Sky DTH: How to add, remove, modify channel packs under TRAI’s new pricing regime

Tata Sky has made it simpler to modify channel packs based on your needs. Here’s how to do it.

Soon after TRAI’s new framework for DTH and cable operators kicked in, it has now become mandatory for users to choose individual channels, or packs of their choice. As a result, users will only end up paying for what they want to watch. And to make the process simpler, DTH operators have come up with a number of ways to modify channel packs.

Now, if you have already selected channels, but missed out on some, you can add them anytime you want. Similarly, if you want to remove some channels, you can do it too. There are four ways to modify channel packs on your Tata Sky DTH connection. You can call up the customer care, send an SMS, use the Android or iOS app, or use the web portal. If you are a Tata Sky user looking to add or remove channels from your plan, here’s how to go about it.

How to choose channels on Tata Sky under TRAI’s new framework for DTH operators

Modifying channel packs using Tata Sky website

One of the easiest ways of making changes to your existing channel packs is by using the web portal. Head over to tatasky.com/wps/portal, and click on the banner to select packs. Next, enter your registered mobile number or Tata Sky subscriber ID, after which an OTP will be sent on your phone. Enter that on the next screen, and once authentication is complete, you will be taken to the accounts screen.

You will see two options, one will show you your balances and charges, and a button to recharge your account. On the right, you will see a box called “Your Pack” and clicking on view will reveal all the channel packs you are currently subscribed to.

If you want to modify pack, just click on the link on the box, which will take you to the next page where you can modify channels and packs.

You’ll see a “+” sign beside each category, and clicking on the first one will show you all the packs that you have subscribed to. If you want to remove some channels from the existing list, just uncheck the box, and then click on “Select and Proceed” at the bottom.

The next screen will show you the channels that you dropped/added, and if it’s correct, click on the confirm button. A confirmation message will appear on the screen, and the new pack will get activated in a few minutes.

Add/remove channels on Tata Sky using other ways

As mentioned above, there are other ways to add and remove channels too. The easiest way is to call up the customer care number, 1800-208-6633, from your registered mobile number and tell the customer care executives about the channel packs you want to add/remove, and they will get it done for you.

You can also do it using the Android or iOS app, the procedure is very similar to the web interface. Lastly, Tata Sky also allows you to send an SMS to add packs. Say you don’t have ZEE Movies in your channel pack, you can turn on the TV and navigate to the channel.

As ZEE Cinemas is not in your pack, you will see a message on the screen, which will be something like Add ZEECinema or ZEE14. Send the SMS to 56633 from your registered mobile number. You will get a confirmation message for the same and the pack will be activated on your connection.

  • Published Date: March 13, 2019 1:54 PM IST

