Tata Sky giving existing users Binge+ Set-Top Box for free: How to get one

Tata Sky is one of the most popular DTH service providers in India. To keep its leading position, the company keeps providing its users with advanced features and a number of new advancements. With the advent of over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms, Tata Sky launched its Binge+ Set-Top Box, which allows users to stream content from over 10 OTT platforms using the internet.

Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box is priced at Rs 2,499 for new users and existing Binge+ Set-Top Box users can get a second Smart Box at just Rs 1,999.

Currently, under a limited time offer, Tata Sky is offering its customers the Binge+ Set-Top Box free of cost, but with a catch. The offer is valid till December end. However, Tata Sky might end up extending it to next year.

How to get Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box free

Tata Sky is currently providing its Binge+ Set-Top Box free of cost to all existing users getting a recharge of Rs 6,000 or more in a lump sum manner for a year. With this, the DTH operator is looking to generate a monthly burn rate of at least Rs 500 from the users.

Users will be eligible to avail this offer while recharging directly via the Tata Sky mobile app or its official website. Apart from the Set-Top box, the company will also be providing customers with a complimentary one-month subscription to Tata Sky Binge and Amazon Prime Video.

Tata Sky Binge is a bundled subscription pack, which includes a subscription to SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, CuriosityStream, Voot Select, ZEE5, EpicON, Voot Kids, Eros Now, HungamaPlay, SunNXT, Docybay, Hungama Play, and ShemarooMe.

Tata Sky on its official website recommends that Binge+ STB users should ensure to have a stable internet connection with a minimum internet speed of 4 Mbps to get a good experience.