comscore Tata Sky giving existing users Binge+ Set-Top Box for free: How to get one
  • Home
  • How To
  • Tata Sky giving existing users Binge+ Set-Top Box for free: How to get one
News

Tata Sky giving existing users Binge+ Set-Top Box for free: How to get one

How To

Currently, under a limited time offer, Tata Sky is offering its customers the Binge+ Set-Top Box free of cost, but with a catch.

tata sky binge plus

(Image: Tata Sky)

Tata Sky is one of the most popular DTH service providers in India. To keep its leading position, the company keeps providing its users with advanced features and a number of new advancements. With the advent of over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms, Tata Sky launched its Binge+ Set-Top Box, which allows users to stream content from over 10 OTT platforms using the internet. Also Read - Tata Sky Binge app now available for you to watch online content on your phones

Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box is priced at Rs 2,499 for new users and existing Binge+ Set-Top Box users can get a second Smart Box at just Rs 1,999. Also Read - Tata Sky offers 300Mbps plan with 500GB data at Rs 1,900

Currently, under a limited time offer, Tata Sky is offering its customers the Binge+ Set-Top Box free of cost, but with a catch. The offer is valid till December end. However, Tata Sky might end up extending it to next year. Also Read - Tata Sky Binge adds Voot Select, Voot Kids to its list of platforms

How to get Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box free

Tata Sky is currently providing its Binge+ Set-Top Box free of cost to all existing users getting a recharge of Rs 6,000 or more in a lump sum manner for a year. With this, the DTH operator is looking to generate a monthly burn rate of at least Rs 500 from the users.

Users will be eligible to avail this offer while recharging directly via the Tata Sky mobile app or its official website. Apart from the Set-Top box, the company will also be providing customers with a complimentary one-month subscription to Tata Sky Binge and Amazon Prime Video.

Tata Sky Binge is a bundled subscription pack, which includes a subscription to SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, CuriosityStream, Voot Select, ZEE5, EpicON, Voot Kids, Eros Now, HungamaPlay, SunNXT, Docybay, Hungama Play, and ShemarooMe.

Tata Sky on its official website recommends that Binge+ STB users should ensure to have a stable internet connection with a minimum internet speed of 4 Mbps to get a good experience.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 24, 2021 2:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp to let users share media as Status when sharing over Chat
Apps
WhatsApp to let users share media as Status when sharing over Chat
Acces the hidden movies/TV shows on Netflix via these secret codes

Entertainment

Acces the hidden movies/TV shows on Netflix via these secret codes

Tata Sky giving existing users Binge+ Set-Top Box for free: How to get one

How To

Tata Sky giving existing users Binge+ Set-Top Box for free: How to get one

India starts testing 5G technology in Gujarat s Ajol village

Telecom

India starts testing 5G technology in Gujarat s Ajol village

Unable to recall Aadhar Card enrollment ID? Here are 7 simple steps to retrieve it online

How To

Unable to recall Aadhar Card enrollment ID? Here are 7 simple steps to retrieve it online

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Cricketer Rohit Sharma joins NFT craze, to launch collection on FanCraze

Reliance Jio successfully trials connected robotics on its 5G network

Now Google, Intel, GM cancel in-person event at CES amid rising Covid-19 cases

Realme is directing 90% of R&D towards 5G technology and products: Madhav Sheth

Apple tops 5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 followed by Xiaomi, Samsung

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Sky giving existing users Binge+ Set-Top Box for free: How to get one

How To

Tata Sky giving existing users Binge+ Set-Top Box for free: How to get one
Tata Sky Binge app introduced to let you access Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more via your phone

News

Tata Sky Binge app introduced to let you access Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more via your phone
Tata Sky launches new 300Mbps broadband plan for Rs 1,900: Check details

News

Tata Sky launches new 300Mbps broadband plan for Rs 1,900: Check details
Tata Sky Binge brings Voot Select, Voot Kids onboard

Entertainment

Tata Sky Binge brings Voot Select, Voot Kids onboard
Tata Sky Binge+ adds Zee5 to list of supported OTT platforms

Entertainment

Tata Sky Binge+ adds Zee5 to list of supported OTT platforms

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi 12X के लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और कीमत, इन शानदार फीचर्स से लैस होगा फोन

Twitter Blue सब्सक्रिप्शन सर्विस जल्द भारत में होगी रोल आउट, मिलेंगे ये धांसू फीचर्स

Free Fire के इस Booyah Event में सिर्फ वीडियो क्लिप देखने पर मिलेंगे ढेरों धांसू रिवॉर्ड्स, जानें पूरी डिटेल

Vivo V23 इन धांसू फीचर के साथ 5 जनवरी को भारत में होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 5 कैमरा

Airtel Vs Vodafone-idea: 666 रुपये में कौन दे रहा है बेहतर बेनिफिट?

Latest Videos

Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year

News

Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year
Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?

Reviews

Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Out | Know All about the specs and Prices | BGR India
Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India

News

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India

News

Cricketer Rohit Sharma joins NFT craze, to launch collection on FanCraze
News
Cricketer Rohit Sharma joins NFT craze, to launch collection on FanCraze
Reliance Jio successfully trials connected robotics on its 5G network

Telecom

Reliance Jio successfully trials connected robotics on its 5G network
Now Google, Intel, GM cancel in-person event at CES amid rising Covid-19 cases

News

Now Google, Intel, GM cancel in-person event at CES amid rising Covid-19 cases
Realme is directing 90% of R&D towards 5G technology and products: Madhav Sheth

Telecom

Realme is directing 90% of R&D towards 5G technology and products: Madhav Sheth
Apple tops 5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 followed by Xiaomi, Samsung

Mobiles

Apple tops 5G smartphone sales in Q3 2021 followed by Xiaomi, Samsung

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers