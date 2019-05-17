comscore
Tata Sky: How to choose the right set-top box for your use

Tata Sky offers 4 set-top-box options to choose from. Each is priced and programed to suit different usage patterns.

  • Published: May 17, 2019 3:55 PM IST
Looking for a new DTH connection can be a challenge these days, considering the myriad of options on offer. Even if you have zeroed in on a DTH operator, there are still a lot of options to sort through before you can make a decision. Say if you plan on going for a Tata Sky connection, the decision making process starts as early as choosing the right set-top-box. You get four Tata Sky set-top-box to choose from, and each differs based on usage. To make your decision-making process simpler, here’s a look at set-top-boxes on offer, and which one suits your needs best.

Tata Sky set-top-box prices

As mentioned, there are four set-top-box options to choose from. The most basic is the Tata Sky SD, which is priced at Rs 1,499. Then there is the Tata Sky HD, priced at Rs 1,699, followed by Tata Sky 4K that is priced at Rs 6,400. The most expensive is the Tata Sky+ HD, which is priced at Rs 9,300.

Tata Sky SD price, features

The standard definition set-top-box from Tata Sky offers DVD picture quality, and CD quality sound. It is the cheapest of the four options, and is for those on a tight budget. It is also meant for those who don’t have an HD or HD-ready television at home. You can book a Tata Sky SD connection with a basic Hindi language plan for Rs 1,794.

Tata Sky HD price, features

The second set-top-box in Tata Sky’s portfolio is for the HD-ready generation. Those who are used to watching videos in HD and can’t do with anything less will need to choose the Tata Sky HD box. Subscribers will get access to over 80 HD channels at 1080i resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. The company claims that the pictures offered are 5x sharper than SD. Needless to say, to enjoy the HD pictures, you will need to own an HD television. You can book a Tata Sky HD connection with a basic Hindi language plan for Rs 2,067.

Tata Sky 4K price, features

Those who want to be future-ready, are already looking at ways to consume 4K content. For them, the company offers Tata Sky 4K set-top-box. At Rs 6,400, subscribers will get pictures that are four times sharper than full HD, along with 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus surround sound. You can book a Tata Sky 4K connection with a basic Hindi language plan for Rs 6,768.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

Tata Sky+ HD price, features

The last set-top-box option from Tata Sky is meant for those who have a busy lifestyle, and are home for only a couple of hours. To ensure that they don’t miss out on their favorite shows or live matches, the Tata Sky+ HD offers recording functionality. The box allows users to record three shows or programs simultaneously, which are stored in a 500GB built-in hard disk. . Users can also start the record process while away from their TV either by heading to mytatasky.com or by using the Tata Sky Mobile App (iOS or Android).

The Tata Sky+ HD box also offers a bunch of value added services to subscribers. These include a Karaoke feature, which should be a vital addition to your house parties. This feature is available via an annual subscription, priced at Rs 699.

Potential subscribers then have quite a few options to choose from when getting a new Tata Sky connection. Once you’ve applied for a connection, you can further customize your viewing experience by choosing what channels you want to subscribe to. Here’s our detailed guide on how to add, remove or modify channel packs on Tata Sky.

