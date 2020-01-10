Tata Sky its India’s top DTH operator, and it is offering a range of services to its subscribers. The company offers five different types of set-top-boxes for users to choose from. And while not many people know, Tata Sky also offers the ability to record your favorite TV shows. But there is a small catch. Here is what you need to know.

Tata Sky set-top-boxes

The most basic SD set-top-box is available for Rs 1,399. Then you have the HD set-top-box for Rs 1,499. Tata Sky also recently launched the Binge+ Android TV set-top-box for Rs 5,999. It is a hybrid box that offers the best of satellite TV and OTT apps in a single package. There is 4K box for Rs 6,400 and then finally, there is HD+ set-top-box for Rs 9,300. The HD+ box comes with 500GB HDD that gives you the ability to record TV shows and watch them later.

Now, imagine you are a sports lover who wants to watch a cricket or football match. But at the same time, there is a movie or a TV series going on that your family wants to watch. This is the time when you can choose to watch a TV series with them, while recording that match. But then there will be no fun if not watching live. So, you can watch the match and record the TV show, which your family can watch later. Here is how to go about it.

How to record TV shows and watch later

Step 1: On the Tata Sky HD+ remote, press the “Guide” button.

Step 2: Now, look for the show you want to record using the navigation arrow (Up / Down) buttons.

Step 3: Once you navigated to the show you want to record, click on the Record button.

Step 4: In the next step, click on ‘Record Event’ to start the recording. Once the show ends, the recording will automatically stop. You can also choose to ‘Record Series’, if it is a back to back series.

Step 5: Once the recording is complete, you then need to find and play it. For this, press the ‘Plan’ button on the remote.

Step 6: In the next step, click on ‘Recorded’ which will open the list of recordings.

Step 7: Finally, select the recorded show that you want to watch from your Tata Sky HD+ set-top-box and play it.

Screenshot credits Tata Sky.