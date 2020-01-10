comscore Tata Sky lets you record TV shows; here’s how | BGR India
Tata Sky lets you record your favorite TV shows; here's how to do it

Tata Sky enables you to record TV shows and watch later. But there is a catch. Here is how to go about it.

tata sky hd plus set top box

Tata Sky its India’s top DTH operator, and it is offering a range of services to its subscribers. The company offers five different types of set-top-boxes for users to choose from. And while not many people know, Tata Sky also offers the ability to record your favorite TV shows. But there is a small catch. Here is what you need to know.

Tata Sky set-top-boxes

The most basic SD set-top-box is available for Rs 1,399. Then you have the HD set-top-box for Rs 1,499. Tata Sky also recently launched the Binge+ Android TV set-top-box for Rs 5,999. It is a hybrid box that offers the best of satellite TV and OTT apps in a single package. There is 4K box for Rs 6,400 and then finally, there is HD+ set-top-box for Rs 9,300. The HD+ box comes with 500GB HDD that gives you the ability to record TV shows and watch them later.

Now, imagine you are a sports lover who wants to watch a cricket or football match. But at the same time, there is a movie or a TV series going on that your family wants to watch. This is the time when you can choose to watch a TV series with them, while recording that match. But then there will be no fun if not watching live. So, you can watch the match and record the TV show, which your family can watch later. Here is how to go about it.

How to record TV shows and watch later

Step 1: On the Tata Sky HD+ remote, press the “Guide” button.Press Guide button

Step 2: Now, look for the show you want to record using the navigation arrow (Up / Down) buttons.Find the show

Step 3: Once you navigated to the show you want to record, click on the Record button.Press Record

Step 4: In the next step, click on ‘Record Event’ to start the recording. Once the show ends, the recording will automatically stop. You can also choose to ‘Record Series’, if it is a back to back series.Record event

Step 5: Once the recording is complete, you then need to find and play it. For this, press the ‘Plan’ button on the remote.Press Plan to View Recordings

Step 6: In the next step, click on ‘Recorded’ which will open the list of recordings.Click on Recorded

Step 7: Finally, select the recorded show that you want to watch from your Tata Sky HD+ set-top-box and play it.Select the show and play

Screenshot credits Tata Sky.

  Published Date: January 10, 2020 6:34 PM IST

How to record your favorite shows on Tata Sky

How to record your favorite shows on Tata Sky

How to record your favorite shows on Tata Sky

How to record your favorite shows on Tata Sky
OnePlus Screen Technology event announced for January 13
OnePlus Screen Technology event announced for January 13
Honor 8X Android 10 update to roll out later this month: Report

Honor 8X Android 10 update to roll out later this month: Report
Realme X50 5G first software update rolls out

Realme X50 5G first software update rolls out
Unknown Nokia device spotted online; could launch at MWC 2020

Unknown Nokia device spotted online; could launch at MWC 2020
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live streaming online

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live streaming online