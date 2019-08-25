comscore Tata Sky on WhatsApp: How to check balance, add and drop packs
Tata Sky on WhatsApp: How to check balance, add and drop packs with simple text messages

Tata Sky on WhatsApp Business lets you quickly check balance, add and drop packs and more. Here is how to go about it.

DTH operator Tata Sky has been offering a number of services to its users. And for convenience, Tata Sky also joined WhatsApp Business program to offer quick services to its subscribers using the instant messaging platform. Recently, Tata Sky also added new options to the service where you can check balance, refresh packs, add and drop channels and more. Here is our detailed guide on how to go about it.

How to activate Tata Sky on WhatsApp

To connect with the DTH operator on WhatsApp, you need to give a missed call on 9229692296 from your registered mobile number. This will activate the WhatsApp service for you. You will also get a welcome message from this number – +91 18002086633. Save this number in your phone contacts.

How to check balance, pack details, request an emergency top-up

To check your account balance, simply type “balance” and send the message. Within seconds, you will receive a reply with details of your subscriber ID, current balance, next recharge date, and the monthly recharge value.

Next, if you want to check your pack details, simply text pack and you will get a short URL in reply. This will have details of all the channels you’ve subscribed to, and the total cost.

Often, some people forget the refill date, which results in disconnection of the services. If you’re in a similar situation, you can request for an emergency top-up, where a certain amount will be credited in your account balance. And once you refill the account, the same will be debited from it. To do this, simply type “topup” and send the message.

How to add / drop channels, refresh channel packs

Now, when you choose channel packs, there may be individual channels that are not a part of the subscription. In such a case, you can add these channels by simply texting the channel number. You’ll get this channel number on your TV screen (check screenshot below).

As you can see above, the channel “Jeet Prime” has number “155” and the pricing for the same is Re 1 per month. So just text “Add 155” and send the message. Within minutes, the channel will be activated on your connection. If the channel doesn’t show up you can type “refresh” and send the message. This will refresh all channel packs.

To drop the channel from your back, just text “Drop 155” and send the message. Within minutes, the channel will be removed from your pack. Well, that’s about Tata Sky on WhatsApp. For more tips and tricks, visit our How To section.

  • Published Date: August 25, 2019 11:59 AM IST

