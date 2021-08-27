comscore Tech tips: How to check phone numbers linked with your Aadhaar number
Tech tips: How to check phone numbers linked with your Aadhaar number

Now you can check all mobile numbers registered with your Aadhaar number. Just head over to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) new website and follow these steps.

You can now check all mobile numbers registered with your Aadhaar number. That’s right, you can simply head over to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) new website. Also Read - SBI users alert! Link PAN-Aadhaar by September 30 deadline: How to link via new IT portal

For the unaware, DoT recently introduced a website for Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP), which allows users to check phone numbers linked against their Aadhaar numbers. Also Read - Aadhaar card update: How to add or update phone number in Aadhaar card online

The TAFCOP notes, “This website has been developed to help subscribers, check the number of mobile connections working in their name, and take necessary action for regularising their additional mobile connections if any. However, the primary responsibility of handling the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) lies with the service providers,” TAFCOP mentioned on its website. Also Read - How to link Aadhaar to EPF account online and save PF contribution: Step by step process

Appreciating the move, Paytm’s Vijay Shekar Sharma took to Twitter to state, “very useful service launched by @TRAI / DOT ! Open the below site and type in your mobile number and you will know the mobile numbers of all the SIM cards purchased with your Aadhaar number as soon as you enter the OTP. You can ban any of them.”

The website is currently operational only for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana consumers, here’s the step-by-step guide to check phone numbers linked against the Aadhaar number

How to check phone numbers registered against Aadhar number

Step 1: Head over to the Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection website

Step 2: Enter the 10 digit mobile number in the given space

Step 3:  Click on the ‘Request OTP’ tab

Step 4: Next, enter the OTP number you received on phone number

Step 5: The website will show all mobile numbers linked with your Aadhaar number

If required, you can report and block the phone numbers not in use anymore by following the on-screen instructions.

  Published Date: August 27, 2021 5:04 PM IST

