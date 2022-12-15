Telegram recently rolled out a massive update on its platform. This update brought a number of interesting features to Telegram. The list includes features such as auto deleting all chats, topic 2.0, aggressive mode for filtering out spam messages, temporary QR codes, ability to search emojis on iOS, new custom emojis and new interactive emojis among other things. In addition to all of these, Telegram also brought a new feature that makes it easy for users to access its platform. Also Read - WhatsApp confirms when picture-in-picture mode will come to iPhones: Check details

The feature dubbed as ‘no-SIM sign-in’ enables users to have a Telegram account without having a SIM card and a mobile number connected to it. Also Read - Apple hacks: How to use AirPods with Android smartphones

It is worth noting that, Telegram doesn’t show users’ mobile numbers to stranger, which makes it ones of the safest messaging platforms to connect with people on. But the ‘no-SIM sign-in’ feature doubles down on privacy by removing the need to have a SIM card and by extension a mobile number completely. Also Read - Apple could soon allow users to download third-party app stores on iPhone, but there is a catch

The feature essentially relies on using Fragment blockchain to give users a new and anonymous phone number. “You can have a Telegram account without a SIM card and log in using blockchain-powered anonymous numbers available on the Fragment platform,” Telegram wrote in its blog post explaining the feature.

So, if you want to make a Telegram account without using a SIM card or a mobile number, here is what you need to do:

How to sign up for Telegram without using a SIM card or a mobile number

Step 1: Download the latest version of the Telegram app from the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store on your Android device or iPhone.

Step 2: Now open the Telegram app on your smartphone and tap the Get Started button.

Step 3: Enter the blockchain-based phone number you purchased from Fragment.

Step 4: Enter the OTP that you received on Fragment-based phone number to validate your account.

Once you have validated your blockchain-based phone number, you can use Telegram on your Android smartphone or iPhone without using a SIM card or a mobile number.

How to buy an anonymous phone number on Fragment

Step 1: Go to Fragment.

Step 2: In the search bar add any phone number that you want to use.

Step 3: Tap the ‘Unlock this number for 26 ton’ option right under it.

Step 4: Confirm your selection.

Step 5: Scan the QR code with your phone’s camera or Tonkeeper.

Step 6: Download, install and login to Tonkeeper account.

Step 7: Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the process.