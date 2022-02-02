comscore How to translate Telegram message in your preferred language
  • Home
  • How To
  • Telegram: How to send messages in your preferred language in simple steps
News

Telegram: How to send messages in your preferred language in simple steps

How To

Telegram in its 12th update added a bunch of useful features including the in-app translator that allows sending text in users' preferred language

Telegram

Telegram’s first update for the year brought tons of features for users — message translation, themed QR codes, to hidden text. The features were rolled out both on Android, and iOS platforms. Also Read - Telegram introduces new features including video stickers in its latest update: Check details

The new additions were meant to enhance the platform and make it more interactive. The 12th update since its official release brought a few useful features for users, one of them being the in-app translation option. It basically allows users to translate the text into the language of their choice. The translation within the app and easy access to the function enhances usability, besides the in-app translator isn’t available in WhatsApp, which gives exclusivity to the cloud-based IM service. In case you are using Telegram and haven’t had the chance or are unable to use the feature, here’s a simple guide to help you out. Also Read - Telegram faces outage, stops working for many; back now

How to use in-app translation feature on Telegram

– Launch the Telegram app on your phone. Also Read - After Bulli Bai arrest, govt blocks Telegram channel circulating obscene photos on Hindu women

-Then choose the hamburger icon (three lines stacked on top of each other)

– Tapping on it will open the Settings menu.

– In Settings select the Language option, and you will see the list of languages supported by the platform.

– On top of the Language menu you will see ‘Show Translate Button,’ tap the toggle to turn it on.

– Once the feature is activated, a new option will pop up where you can select the languages you do not want the feature to translate the message in.

– Now open any individual or group chat and you should be able to see the ‘Translate’ option in the pop-up menu. Currently, the app supports only a few languages.

– Click on translate and your message will then be translated to Telegram’s default language.

As mentioned, besides in-app translation, Telegram added a few quirky features with the 12th update. The platform has put iMessage-like reactions that you can use by tapping on the message (press and hold on iOS). There is a Spoilers option as well that hides the select part of the text in the chat, chat list, and notifications just so as to help users from getting any unwanted alerts right away.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 2, 2022 6:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts
Features
Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts
Apple iPhone can turn into a Harry Potter wand and cast spells

Entertainment

Apple iPhone can turn into a Harry Potter wand and cast spells

BlackBerry to sell $600 million worth of patents to US-based company: Here's why

News

BlackBerry to sell $600 million worth of patents to US-based company: Here's why

YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing

Apps

YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing

Asus launches ExpertBook B5 flip laptop with OLED display: Check details

Laptops

Asus launches ExpertBook B5 flip laptop with OLED display: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BlackBerry to sell $600 million worth of patents to US-based company: Here's why

YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing

Asus launches ExpertBook B5 flip laptop with OLED display: Check details

Microsoft announces 10 free games coming to Game Pass this month: Check full list

Airlines won t face interference from 5G frequencies in India, says IT Minister

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

What is an ePassport

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Union Budget 2022: Indian EV brands react to new battery swapping policy

What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax

Related Topics

Related Stories

Telegram adds video stickers, new in-app navigation, reactions and more

Apps

Telegram adds video stickers, new in-app navigation, reactions and more
Telegram faces outage, stops working for many; back now

Apps

Telegram faces outage, stops working for many; back now
After Bulli Bai arrest, govt blocks Telegram channel circulating obscene photos on Hindu women

News

After Bulli Bai arrest, govt blocks Telegram channel circulating obscene photos on Hindu women
Telegram users beware of new threat that can hack your devices

Apps

Telegram users beware of new threat that can hack your devices
Telegram's final update for the year brings Message Reactions, Spoiler Alert, and more

Apps

Telegram's final update for the year brings Message Reactions, Spoiler Alert, and more

हिंदी समाचार

Microsoft और Sony की छत के नीचे हैं कितने गेमिंग स्टूडियो? जानें किस गेम का कौन है मालिक

Garena Free Fire के 5 शानदार पेट, DJ Alok के साथ मिलकर जीतने में करेंगे आपकी मदद

Telegram Tips: ऐप से बाहर आए बिना ही अपनी भाषा में ट्रांसलेट कर सकते हैं मैसेज, जानें कैसे

Free Fire में फिर आया मोको स्टोर, जहां मिलेंगे Phoenix Knight समेत ढेरों बंडल

WhatsApp में आने वाला है कमाल का फीचर, एक साथ कई ग्रुप में भेज सकेंगे मैसेज

Latest Videos

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India

Features

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India
iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India

News

iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India
Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

BlackBerry to sell $600 million worth of patents to US-based company: Here's why
News
BlackBerry to sell $600 million worth of patents to US-based company: Here's why
YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing

Apps

YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing
Asus launches ExpertBook B5 flip laptop with OLED display: Check details

Laptops

Asus launches ExpertBook B5 flip laptop with OLED display: Check details
Microsoft announces 10 free games coming to Game Pass this month: Check full list

Gaming

Microsoft announces 10 free games coming to Game Pass this month: Check full list
Airlines won t face interference from 5G frequencies in India, says IT Minister

News

Airlines won t face interference from 5G frequencies in India, says IT Minister

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers