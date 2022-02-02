Telegram’s first update for the year brought tons of features for users — message translation, themed QR codes, to hidden text. The features were rolled out both on Android, and iOS platforms. Also Read - Telegram introduces new features including video stickers in its latest update: Check details

The new additions were meant to enhance the platform and make it more interactive. The 12th update since its official release brought a few useful features for users, one of them being the in-app translation option. It basically allows users to translate the text into the language of their choice. The translation within the app and easy access to the function enhances usability, besides the in-app translator isn’t available in WhatsApp, which gives exclusivity to the cloud-based IM service. In case you are using Telegram and haven’t had the chance or are unable to use the feature, here’s a simple guide to help you out. Also Read - Telegram faces outage, stops working for many; back now

How to use in-app translation feature on Telegram

– Launch the Telegram app on your phone. Also Read - After Bulli Bai arrest, govt blocks Telegram channel circulating obscene photos on Hindu women

-Then choose the hamburger icon (three lines stacked on top of each other)

– Tapping on it will open the Settings menu.

– In Settings select the Language option, and you will see the list of languages supported by the platform.

– On top of the Language menu you will see ‘Show Translate Button,’ tap the toggle to turn it on.

– Once the feature is activated, a new option will pop up where you can select the languages you do not want the feature to translate the message in.

– Now open any individual or group chat and you should be able to see the ‘Translate’ option in the pop-up menu. Currently, the app supports only a few languages.

– Click on translate and your message will then be translated to Telegram’s default language.

As mentioned, besides in-app translation, Telegram added a few quirky features with the 12th update. The platform has put iMessage-like reactions that you can use by tapping on the message (press and hold on iOS). There is a Spoilers option as well that hides the select part of the text in the chat, chat list, and notifications just so as to help users from getting any unwanted alerts right away.