Telegram update adds auto-delete feature, home screen widgets: Here's how to use it

Telegram just rolled out a new firmware update which brings a host of new features. The new beta update v7.5.0 includes auto-delete messages, Home screen widgets for both Android and iOS platforms.

While the app already allowed users to delete messages for all participants in the conversation at any time, the latest update now brings the option to set an auto-delete timer for messages they send in any chat. To note, for groups and channels, only admins will be able to modify the timer. Meanwhile, the home screen widget will allow users to access the chats faster. The update brings two widget options- a chat Widget that will pop up recent chats, and a shortcut Widget where you will only see names and profile pictures.

Besides home screen widgets, the Telegram v7.5.0 update now adds expiring link invites that will let you make a created link inactive after a certain time. As per the Telegram blog post, the link invites can also be converted to scannable QR codes for easy sharing. The changelog includes- more animated emojis, unlimited members (broadcast groups, which can increase the limit of users from 200000 to unlimited), improved chat importing experience, and reporting system.

In case you have Telegram app installed on your device and have received the update, here’s how you can access the auto-delete feature, and Home Screen widgets.

Telegram update v7.5.0- How to use auto-delete feature

To enable the timer on an Android device, open the contact you want to delete chats and then tap on the three dots at the top left corner

Tap on Clear History and then choose a duration.

For iOS device, press and hold a message,

Then tap Select and press Clear Chat option you will see at the (top-left)

Following this Enable Auto-Delete.

Telegram update v7.5.0- How to access Home screen widgets

Home Screen widgets will enable you to access your most important chats instantly. To access the feature, add a Telegram widget to your home screen. Here’s how you can add a widget-

Press and hold on your home screen, then tap Widgets, if you are using an Android device. iOS users will have to tap on (+) icon and then look for Telegram.

Telegram notes that chats and messages in the widget will always be ‘up to date,’ however, on iOS widgets will only get updated occasionally and can’t be expanded due to ‘system limitations.’