Tips and tricks: How to get a new Jio SIM delivered at home for free

Reliance Jio offers a way for users to book a new Jio SIM online and get it delivered directly at home. Here’s a step-by-step guide to book a new Jio SIM online and get it delivered at home free of cost.

Since India is still recording thousands of coronavirus cases, it is risky to step out of homes. Due to the pandemic situation, most companies have introduced an online way for their services. Similar is the case with Reliance Jio. Also Read - Reliance Jio discontinues Rs 39 and Rs 69 prepaid plans in India ahead of JioPhone Next release

The telecom operator offers a way for users to book a new Jio SIM online and get it delivered directly at home. Here’s a step-by-step guide to book a new Jio SIM online and get it delivered at home free of cost. Also Read - JioPhone Next affordable 4G smartphone launching this week: How to buy, what is the price

How to get Jio SIM delivered at home for free

Step 1: Head over to the official Reliance Jio website Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 600

Step 2: Click on Get Jio SIM tab shown at the top of the website or click on https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-postpaid-prepaid-home-delivery-book-appointment.html

Step 3: Enter some of your personal details including full name and mobile number

Step 4: Click on generate OTP

Step 5: Enter the six digit OTP sent on your mobile number

Step 6: The website will then show the option to select the type of SIM – postpaid and prepaid

Step 7: Jio also offers options such as Port or Jio or New connection. You can select the option that suits you the best

Step 8: The website will now require you to add other details including address, PIN code, and house number.

Step 9: Once these details are added, click on “submit new Jio Sim request” option

Step 10: Your request has been processed successfully and the website will show a message stating: “Thank you for your interest in Jio. Your request to port your existing number to Jio has been submitted successfully. Our executive will contact you shortly”.

Documents required

At the time of delivery of the new Jio SIM, you will need to keep Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) handy for verification. You can one of the following documents ready:

Aadhaar card

Voter ID

Passport

Driving License

  Published Date: September 9, 2021 7:22 PM IST

