comscore Tips and tricks to remove a device from Apple ID
  • Home
  • How To
  • Tips and tricks to remove a device from Apple ID
News

Tips and tricks to remove a device from Apple ID

How To

Unable to add a new device to your Apple account? Here are a few simple steps that you can follow to remove your old device from Apple ID.

Apple ID

Image Source: Pexels

Apple ID is essential for using an iOS device. The ID can be connected to the trusted device list in the Apple ecosystem. But if you are planning to upgrade to a new Apple device you might want to delete the Apple ID from your old device. Also Read - Apple to make contactless payments more seamless using NFC-like functionality

Removing a device from your Apple ID ceases the device’s ability to perform functions related to your Apple account. The device won’t get any notifications sent to the Apple account or connect to iCloud. In case you are unable to move over your old device for the new one in your Apple account, here’s how you can remove it. Also Read - Apple Spring event 2022 expectations: iPhone SE+, new Mac and iPad Air coming soon

How to remove a device from Apple ID

You can remove any Apple device – iPhone, iPad, or Mac from your Apple account. All you need to do is follow this simple guide- Also Read - iPhone 12 mini available under Rs 35,000 in India: Here’s how to get the deal

Step 1- Open Settings on your Apple device.

Step 2- From the Settings menu tap the Apple ID that you will find at the top of the screen. You should see your name and the photo that you selected for your account.

Step 3- Up next, scroll to the bottom of the menu where you will see a list of devices that are connected to your Apple ID.

Step 4- Tap on the device that you want to remove from your Apple account.

Step 5- From the device information page, select Remove from Account.

Step 6- A pop-up will appear with the following text ‘After you remove this device, it will no longer be able to approve new devices or use iCloud and other Apple services until you sign in again.’

Step 7- Tap Remove to delete the device from your account.

Step 8- Another pop-up will appear asking you to contact your carrier to deactivate your SIM card.

The device will then be removed from the Apple account, however, users should keep in note that the device will still have login details stored. To fully remove it, you will have to manually log out your Apple account from the device that you have removed from the list.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 28, 2022 9:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale now live: Take a look at the good deals here
Deals
Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale now live: Take a look at the good deals here
What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar this weekend

Photo Gallery

What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar this weekend

Top movies/series to watch this weekend: Pushpa, Kapil Sharma, Ice Age more

Photo Gallery

Top movies/series to watch this weekend: Pushpa, Kapil Sharma, Ice Age more

How Zoom s new features stack up against Teams, Google Meet

Photo Gallery

How Zoom s new features stack up against Teams, Google Meet

Zoom vs Microsoft Teams vs Google Meet: What’s unique about Zoom’s latest update?

Photo Gallery

Zoom vs Microsoft Teams vs Google Meet: What’s unique about Zoom’s latest update?

Epic Games next free game could be a disappointment for some players: Here's why

Gaming

Epic Games next free game could be a disappointment for some players: Here's why

Ola to expand 10-minute delivery service Ola Dash to 20 Indian cities

News

Ola to expand 10-minute delivery service Ola Dash to 20 Indian cities

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale now live: Take a look at the good deals here

Ola to expand 10-minute delivery service Ola Dash to 20 Indian cities

Epic Games to keep rolling out weekly free games throughout 2022

Lamborghini ventures into world of blockchain with space-themed NFT

Crysis 4 is coming but release date is still not decided

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tips and tricks to remove a device from Apple ID

How To

Tips and tricks to remove a device from Apple ID
iPhone 12 mini discount: Here's how to grab the iPhone under Rs 30,000

Deals

iPhone 12 mini discount: Here's how to grab the iPhone under Rs 30,000
Contactless payments feature coming to iPhones soon

News

Contactless payments feature coming to iPhones soon
Apple Spring event 2022 expectations: iPhone SE+, new Mac and iPad Air coming soon

News

Apple Spring event 2022 expectations: iPhone SE+, new Mac and iPad Air coming soon
Got an iPhone 13 Pro? Apple has a photography challenge for you

News

Got an iPhone 13 Pro? Apple has a photography challenge for you

हिंदी समाचार

iPhone 13 जैसी डिजाइन वाला Gionee 13 Pro स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Voter ID Card में बदलना है पता? चुटकियों में इस तरह ऑनलाइन कर सकते हैं बदलाव

Free Fire के ये 5 तरीकें प्लेयर को सेफ जोन से बाहर जाने से रोकेंगे

Garena Free Fire में शुरू हुआ नया इवेंट, इमोट के साथ मिल रहे कई शानदार रिवॉर्ड

खुशखबरी, अब बिना मास्क उतारे स्मार्टफोन कर सकेंगे अनलॉक

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale now live: Take a look at the good deals here
Deals
Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale now live: Take a look at the good deals here
Ola to expand 10-minute delivery service Ola Dash to 20 Indian cities

News

Ola to expand 10-minute delivery service Ola Dash to 20 Indian cities
Epic Games to keep rolling out weekly free games throughout 2022

Gaming

Epic Games to keep rolling out weekly free games throughout 2022
Lamborghini ventures into world of blockchain with space-themed NFT

News

Lamborghini ventures into world of blockchain with space-themed NFT
Crysis 4 is coming but release date is still not decided

Gaming

Crysis 4 is coming but release date is still not decided

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers