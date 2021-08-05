Tips to prevent unknown users from adding you to WhatsApp groups

WhatsApp is one of the popular messaging platforms, courtesy of the free service it has provided to millions of users. Another reason for users sticking to the instant messaging app is its frequent update and addition of new features every now and then. Also Read - WhatsApp tips: How to make video call on WhatsApp via laptop or PC

But while the features are worth trying out, WhatsApp has a few annoying elements one of them being added to unnecessary groups. The worst part is when you are added to some unknown group and messages keep flooding into the account that you can’t avoid. Also Read - WhatsApp's View Once feature will make photos and videos vanish once seen

Thankfully there is a way to prevent those annoying messages from popping on the screen. If you are looking a way out to exit from these unnecessary groups that too politely, here’s how you can do it in simple steps. Also Read - Govt brings Sandes instant messaging app to counter WhatsApp

How to stop unknown users from adding you to WhatsApp groups

WhatsApp has a simple workaround in the Settings that can save you from getting added to unknown WhatsApp groups. The tweak is available in the privacy section under Settings. This setting will let you customise who can your number add in the groups. Here are the easy steps that you can follow

Step 1- Open your WhatsApp account then tap on the three dots at the top right corner.

Step 2- Then head to Settings and look for Account.

Step 3- Once tapped on the Account, under it you will find Privacy.

Step 4- Select Groups and then select from either of the three options- ‘Everyone’, ‘My Contacts’, and ‘My Contacts Except.’ The default setting is set to Everyone.

Select as per your preference and that’s it you will then be able to avoid unknown people from adding you to groups that you don’t want to join. Notably, the ‘My Contact’ option only lets those users add you in groups whose numbers are saved in the contact list.