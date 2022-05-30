comscore How to change Alexa’s wake word
  • Home
  • How To
  • Tired Of Calling Alexa Heres How You Can Change Alexas Wake Word
News

Tired of calling Alexa? Here’s how you can change Alexa’s wake word

How To

Are you tired of summoning Alexa by calling her 'Alexa'? If you are, here is an easy guide that will help you change the wake word for your Amazon Echo devices.

Amazon Echo Show 10

“Alexa, turn off the TV.” “Alexa, ask Roomba to clean the kitchen.” “Alexa, show me my smart camera feed.” “Alexa, what’s the weather outside like?.” “Alexa, pay my groceries bill.” Calling out Alexa, every time you summon Amazon’s virtual assistant can get a bit boring and dull after a while. The good news is that you don’t have to keep summoning the virtual assistant by calling her Alexa each time. Amazon has a feature that let’s users to pick an alternative wake word — the word/phrase that you use to summon Alexa — for its devices. Also Read - Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: Party less and work more

While users can’t pick just any name, such as, Jarvis or Vision, for their Alexa-powered devices, they can pick one of the three available options — Echo, Amazon and Computer. So, if you are bored of using Alexa, here is how you can change Alexa’s wake word. Also Read - Apple, Amazon, Disney likely suitors for EA acquisition: Report

How to change Alexa’s wake word?

Step 1: First, open the Alexa app on your smart phone and then tap the Menu icon that is placed at the bottom right corner of the app.
Step 2: Now tap the Settings button.
Step 3: Next, do to Device Settings.
Step 4: Select the device that you want to change the wake word for.
Step 5: Select the new wake word that you’d like to use. You can select from ‘Alexa,’ ‘Amazon,’ ‘Echo,’ and ‘Computer’ and you’re good to go. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 5G goes on sale in India today: Check price, offers, specs

How to change Alexa’s wake word using voice commands?

Alternatively, you can change the wake word for your Amazon Alexa-powered smart device simply by using voice commands. All you need to do is say: ‘Alexa, change wake word’.

When you do that, Alexa will ask you to pick one of the three available options: ‘Alexa,’ ‘Amazon,’ ‘Echo,’ and ‘Computer’. Pick the wake word you like and it will get updated on the device within a few seconds.

How to change Alexa’s wake word on device?

Lastly, you if are using Amazon’s Echo Show smart display, you can also change the wake word on device. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Swipe down from the top of the screen of your Amazon Echo Show smart display.
Step 2: Now, select the Settings option.
Step 3: Next, scroll down and choose Device Options.
Step 4: Now choose the Wake Word option.
Step 5: Lastly, select the option you want to use on this device and you’re good to go.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 30, 2022 10:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iOS 16 to bring Always-on-Display feature to iPhone 14 Pro
Mobiles
iOS 16 to bring Always-on-Display feature to iPhone 14 Pro
Govt issues clarification after warning citizens against Aadhaar sharing

News

Govt issues clarification after warning citizens against Aadhaar sharing

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arrives in 2023

Gaming

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arrives in 2023

Facebook s dark mode has disappeared for some iPhone users

Apps

Facebook s dark mode has disappeared for some iPhone users

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II is coming to Switch

Gaming

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II is coming to Switch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iOS 16 to bring Always-on-Display feature to iPhone 14 Pro

Govt issues clarification after warning citizens against Aadhaar sharing

Facebook Users can lead who sees their Posts

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arrives in 2023

Facebook s dark mode has disappeared for some iPhone users

What is Predator spyware and how can you protect yourself

Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under Rs2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Jio ने केदारनाथ में शुरू की 4G मोबाइल सर्विस, तीर्थयात्री कर सकेंगे वीडियो कॉल

Privacy Policy की वजह से एक बार फिर से विवादों में WhatsApp, CCI ने की जांच

Instagram के क्लोज फ्रेंड्स को टक्कर देने के लिए Twitter ला रहा 'Circle', जानें ये कैसे करेगा काम

iVOOMi Energy S1 को सिर्फ 749 रुपये में करें बुक, शुरू हुई टेस्ट ड्राइव

Keeway Sixties 300i और Vieste 300 स्कूटर्स भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts

News

Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts
iQOO Neo6 Smartphone is here, Check out the First Impressions #iQOONeo6

Hands On

iQOO Neo6 Smartphone is here, Check out the First Impressions #iQOONeo6
Instagram '1 Minute Music' tracks launched in India to make longer Reels Watch Video to know more

News

Instagram '1 Minute Music' tracks launched in India to make longer Reels Watch Video to know more
New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details

News

New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999