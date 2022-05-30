“Alexa, turn off the TV.” “Alexa, ask Roomba to clean the kitchen.” “Alexa, show me my smart camera feed.” “Alexa, what’s the weather outside like?.” “Alexa, pay my groceries bill.” Calling out Alexa, every time you summon Amazon’s virtual assistant can get a bit boring and dull after a while. The good news is that you don’t have to keep summoning the virtual assistant by calling her Alexa each time. Amazon has a feature that let’s users to pick an alternative wake word — the word/phrase that you use to summon Alexa — for its devices. Also Read - Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: Party less and work more

While users can’t pick just any name, such as, Jarvis or Vision, for their Alexa-powered devices, they can pick one of the three available options — Echo, Amazon and Computer. So, if you are bored of using Alexa, here is how you can change Alexa’s wake word. Also Read - Apple, Amazon, Disney likely suitors for EA acquisition: Report

How to change Alexa’s wake word?

Step 1: First, open the Alexa app on your smart phone and then tap the Menu icon that is placed at the bottom right corner of the app.

Step 2: Now tap the Settings button.

Step 3: Next, do to Device Settings.

Step 4: Select the device that you want to change the wake word for.

Step 5: Select the new wake word that you’d like to use. You can select from ‘Alexa,’ ‘Amazon,’ ‘Echo,’ and ‘Computer’ and you’re good to go. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 5G goes on sale in India today: Check price, offers, specs

How to change Alexa’s wake word using voice commands?

Alternatively, you can change the wake word for your Amazon Alexa-powered smart device simply by using voice commands. All you need to do is say: ‘Alexa, change wake word’.

When you do that, Alexa will ask you to pick one of the three available options: ‘Alexa,’ ‘Amazon,’ ‘Echo,’ and ‘Computer’. Pick the wake word you like and it will get updated on the device within a few seconds.

How to change Alexa’s wake word on device?

Lastly, you if are using Amazon’s Echo Show smart display, you can also change the wake word on device. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Swipe down from the top of the screen of your Amazon Echo Show smart display.

Step 2: Now, select the Settings option.

Step 3: Next, scroll down and choose Device Options.

Step 4: Now choose the Wake Word option.

Step 5: Lastly, select the option you want to use on this device and you’re good to go.