How to deactivate your Twitter account
News

Tired of Twitter? Here’s how you can deactivate your account

How To

If you are tired of dealing with ongoing discourse at Twitter, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can take a break from Twitter.

twitter-logo-

Image: Pixabay

Using Twitter has its benefits. You not only get a minute-by-minute update of all that is going on around the world but you also get your daily dose of meme updates on the platform. In addition to that, you get to debate about the issues that matter to you and topics that you want to talk about. But there is a downside to using Twitter as well. The platform can easily overwhelm anyone with its toxic banter. So, it is natural for you to want a break from Twitter. Also Read - Twitter’s much-awaited edit feature is likely to keep track of tweet history

One of the many ways you can take a break from the platform by deactivating your account. Deactivating your Twitter will ensure that your username or your Twitter “handle”) and public profile are not viewable on twitter.com, Twitter for iOS or Twitter for Android. Once you have deactivated your account, you have a 30-day window to sign in your account and start using the platform. Once this window passes, your Twitter account will be permanently deleted and your username will be allotted to someone else. Also Read - Twitter’s board adopts poison pill to thwart Elon Musk’s takeover attempt

How to deactivate your Twitter account via Twitter.com

Step 1: On a web browser go to Twitter.com and log into your account. Also Read - Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter: Here’s what Twitter CEO has to say

Step 2: Click on the More icon on the bottom left corner of your screen and then click on Settings and privacy from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: From the Your account tab, click on Deactivate your account.

Step 4: Click the Deactivate button.

Step 5: Now, enter your password and confirm your selection by clicking the Deactivate account button.

How to deactivate your Twitter account via Twitter app

Step 1: Tap the Home button in the Twitter app to access the side panel.

Step 2: Now scroll down and tap the Settings and Privacy section of the app.

Step 3: Tap the Your Account option.

Step 4: Now tap the Deactivate your Account option.

Step 5: Now tap the Deactivate button.

Step 6: Enter your password and confirm your selection.

  • Published Date: April 18, 2022 9:46 AM IST

