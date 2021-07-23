Tokyo Olympics 2020 will kick off beginning today, dated July 23. All Olympic matches during the event will be streamed live online, and you will also get the option to watch broadcast all major events on TV at the comfort of your couch.

During the Tokyo Olympics 2020 event schedule to take place over the period of 17 days starting Friday, we will witness several athletes from around the world compete against one other. On these days, the competitions will kick off sharp at 5am IST and continue all through the day.

At the Tokyo Olympics 2020 event, we will witness several top-level Indian athletes like Sania Mirza, PV Sindhu, Ankita Raina, Saurabh Chaudhary, Sharath Kamal, among a few others represent India at the event set to take place in Japan.

Here’s how you can you can Tokyo Olympics 2020 livestream at the comfort of your home starting today.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 livestream

If you are in India, there are several options available for you to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 livestream on your phone and PC. All matches at the event will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network and also streamed live on SonyLIV, which is available for iOS as well as Android platform. Tokyo Olympics will also be broadcasted on Prasar Bharati’s Doordarshan.

Sony LIV subscription pack starts at Rs 299 per month and goes up to Rs 999 for one year. To get Sony LIV subscription today, you can head over to the official Sony LIV website. If you do not want to buy a new Sony LIV subscription, there are several mobile and broadband plans that come bundled with free access to Sony LIV subscription.