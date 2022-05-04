Whether you are new to Apple‘s ecosystem or you can’t seem to find your way around the right settings, blocking a contact is often one of the easiest and quickest ways to preserve your privacy and prevent unwanted people — spam callers, former friends, a stalker or an ex — from contacting you. Also Read - Got an iPhone? Here’s how you can find IP address

When you block a number on iPhone, you will no longer receive messages, phone calls, or FaceTime calls from the number that you have blocked. Also, the phone number of the blocked contact will not show up in the Phone app on your iPhone and if they try to message you, the text will like going through but it won't arrive in your inbox. Simply said, you won't even notice that a contact that you blocked on your iPhone ever tried to contact you.

Now, there are many ways using which you can block a contact on an iPhone. Here are three top ways, using which you can block a contact on your Apple iPhone.

How to block a contact on iPhone

Step 1: Open the Phone app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the Contacts tab.

Step 3: In the search bar above type the name of the contact whom you want to block.

Step 3: Then tap the contact whom you want to block.

Step 4: Scroll down to the bottom in the Contact Details page and then tap the ‘Block this Caller’ option.

Step 5: Confirm your selection by tapping the ‘Block Contact’ option.

How to block a number in iPhone’s Phone app

Step 1: Open the Phone app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Then tap Favourites or Recents tab.

Step 3: Now, tap the ‘i’ icon next to the number that you want to block.

Step 4: Scroll down to the bottom and then tap the ‘Block this Caller’ option.

Step 5: Confirm your selection by tapping the ‘Block Contact’ option and it’s done.

How to block a number in iPhone’s iMessages app

Step 1: Open the iMessages app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Then tap a message of the contact whom you want to block.

Step 3: Now tap the profile image of the contact whom you want to block.

Step 4: Then tap the ‘Info’ option.

Step 5: Now tap the ‘Block this Caller’ feature.

Step 6: Confirm your selection by tapping the ‘Block Contact’ option.