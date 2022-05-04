comscore How to block a number on iPhone
  • Home
  • How To
  • Top 3 Ways You Can Block A Contact On Apples Iphone
News

Top 3 ways you can block a contact on Apple's iPhone

How To

Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you block a number on iPhone's Phone app and iMessages app.

iPhone

Image: Pexels

Whether you are new to Apple‘s ecosystem or you can’t seem to find your way around the right settings, blocking a contact is often one of the easiest and quickest ways to preserve your privacy and prevent unwanted people — spam callers, former friends, a stalker or an ex — from contacting you. Also Read - Got an iPhone? Here’s how you can find IP address

When you block a number on iPhone, you will no longer receive messages, phone calls, or FaceTime calls from the number that you have blocked. Also, the phone number of the blocked contact will not show up in the Phone app on your iPhone and if they try to message you, the text will like going through but it won’t arrive in your inbox. Simply said, you won’t even notice that a contact that you blocked on your iPhone ever tried to contact you. Also Read - Got an iPhone? Here’s how you can record a call

Now, there are many ways using which you can block a contact on an iPhone. Here are three top ways, using which you can block a contact on your Apple iPhone. Also Read - iPhone 15: Apple to use self-developed 5G modem in 2023

How to block a contact on iPhone

Step 1: Open the Phone app on your iPhone.
Step 2: Tap the Contacts tab.
Step 3: In the search bar above type the name of the contact whom you want to block.
Step 3: Then tap the contact whom you want to block.
Step 4: Scroll down to the bottom in the Contact Details page and then tap the ‘Block this Caller’ option.
Step 5: Confirm your selection by tapping the ‘Block Contact’ option.

How to block a number in iPhone’s Phone app

Step 1: Open the Phone app on your iPhone.
Step 2: Then tap Favourites or Recents tab.
Step 3: Now, tap the ‘i’ icon next to the number that you want to block.
Step 4: Scroll down to the bottom and then tap the ‘Block this Caller’ option.
Step 5: Confirm your selection by tapping the ‘Block Contact’ option and it’s done.

How to block a number in iPhone’s iMessages app

Step 1: Open the iMessages app on your iPhone.
Step 2: Then tap a message of the contact whom you want to block.
Step 3: Now tap the profile image of the contact whom you want to block.
Step 4: Then tap the ‘Info’ option.
Step 5: Now tap the ‘Block this Caller’ feature.
Step 6: Confirm your selection by tapping the ‘Block Contact’ option.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 4, 2022 3:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Instagram won t let you use the app if you don t give them your correct birthdate
Apps
Instagram won t let you use the app if you don t give them your correct birthdate
How much bad content Meta removed from Instagram, Facebook in India

News

How much bad content Meta removed from Instagram, Facebook in India

Honda City eHEV launched in India at just under Rs 20 lakh: Check features

automobile

Honda City eHEV launched in India at just under Rs 20 lakh: Check features

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G to go on sale in India today at 12 pm: Check price, sale offers

Deals

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G to go on sale in India today at 12 pm: Check price, sale offers

Twitter Circle will let you limit your tweets to your closest friends

Apps

Twitter Circle will let you limit your tweets to your closest friends

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

IPL 2022: Here's how to watch today's IPL match live

Instagram won t let you use the app if you don t give them your correct birthdate

How much bad content Meta removed from Instagram, Facebook in India

Honda City eHEV launched in India at just under Rs 20 lakh: Check features

Twitter Circle will let you limit your tweets to your closest friends

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX के 5 सबसे उपयोगी आइटम, गेम जीतने में करेंगे आपकी मदद

Elon Musk ने दिए संकेत, इन यूजर्स के लिए Twitter नहीं रहेगा 'फ्री'

Vivo T1 Pro 5G और Vivo T1 44W भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

भारत में लॉन्च हुई Honda City e:HEV Hybrid, जानिए कितनी है इस जबरदस्त कार की कीमत

Instagram पर अब मिलेगा TikTok जैसा फुल-स्क्रीन एक्सपीरियंस, टेस्टिंग शुरू

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications
Google I/O Event 2022 Date Announced, Android 13, Pixel 6a, Pixel Smartwatch expected to be launched at the event

News

Google I/O Event 2022 Date Announced, Android 13, Pixel 6a, Pixel Smartwatch expected to be launched at the event
WhatsApp to now Allow users to send Emojis on status updates, New Feature Alert

News

WhatsApp to now Allow users to send Emojis on status updates, New Feature Alert
Nokia G21 Review, Comes with AI- Imaging and Long Lasting Battery, Check out the Detailed Review

Reviews

Nokia G21 Review, Comes with AI- Imaging and Long Lasting Battery, Check out the Detailed Review

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999