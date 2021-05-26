Cyclone Yaas is on its way to hit several parts of the country including Bengal, Odisha, among others later today. We previously listed several websites and apps, which allow everyone to track every cyclone happening in the country as well as globally. Esri India, the country’s one of the leading Geographic Information System (GIS) Software & Solutions provider, has now announced a map to follow Cyclone Yass path live.

Esri India closely works with government, state government and weather mapping agencies, Survey of India and other public and private institutions. In a disaster scenario such as Cyclone, the company said, “Esri leverages mapping technology to help the public, NGO’s, Civil Societies and the government departments with scientifically generated & processed weather information and forecasts, with Geographic reference.”

The GIS map is built with ArcGIS Online, which is Esri’s mapping and analytics system. The map provides updates on the weather, wind speed, number of households and population in the area. The map consolidates the information from various authoritative feeds and sources for an integrated view on the movement and impact of Cyclone Yass.”

The GIS Map provides users with early information such as forecast position, forecast trend, observed track for cyclone, wind speed, watches, and warnings among others, that can turn out to be useful in mapping and risk preparedness. “The Cyclone Yass Live Path GIS Map application would also help in early preparedness in terms of most affected areas, evacuation planning, shelters, and rehabilitation plans,” the company claimed.

Commenting on the matter, Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India, said, “The objective is to give a common view to relevant authorities, departments and social organizations in order to maximize reach-out to citizens so that there is timely action for the safety of life and property. The Cyclone Yass Live Path Map is specifically created to provide updates leveraging Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology. This will help citizens and organizations involved to prepare and temporarily re-locate to lesser severe areas.”

“At Esri India, our focus is to bring information together from different sources and share in a common GIS platform so that it can help reduce damages and facilitate a collaborative response in saving lives and property,” Kumar added.