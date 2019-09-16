Traffic fines: Here’s how to check and pay challan online instantly

On September 1, 2019, the government introduced new Motor Vehicles Act which imposed heavy fines for breaking the rules. The new rules have been introduced as a deterrent to traffic rules. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 has left drivers scrambling and can potentially save lakhs of lives lost every year due to road accidents. Alongside these changes, Indian roads are also now equipped with cameras to detect traffic rule violation.

Whenever a camera captures such a violation, it generates an e-challan for the offence. Even traffic police officers are capable of issuing an e-challan for violation of traffic rules. Paying these challan can be done both online as well as offline. Here is how you can check whether there is an e-challan generated against your vehicle and how to pay make online payment.

How to make e-challan payment online

Step 1: Visit the E-Challan – Digital Traffic/Transport Enforcement solution website at https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in from either a mobile or laptop. This is a One Nation One Challan initiative and on this page, click on “Check Challan Status”.

Step 2: You can search for challans with either license number, vehicle number or challan number. You will need either of this information and enter a captcha to go ahead.

Step 3: Once you enter either of the three details, the challan details will appear online. It is important to note that sometimes two different challans can be issued using license number and vehicle number separately. It is recommended to search using both the details to get details of challan generated online.

Step 4: Once the challan details are generated, you can click on ‘Pay Now’ to make the payment online. In order to initiate transaction, you will need to verify your mobile number with OTP sent to your number. At this stage, you will be redirected to respective state e-challan payment website.

Step 5: After the above step, you will see a payment confirmation page. On this page, click on ‘Proceed with Net Payment’ and select your preferred payment gateway. The options include Net Banking, Card Payments and there are also other payment modes.