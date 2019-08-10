How to add and remove channels on Tata Sky mobile app

Over the past couple of years, the TV viewing experience has completely changed. LED TVs with smart features are getting popular. They are extremely affordable too. You have OTT streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more. But today, a DTH connection is most preferred over cable TV. Earlier this year, TRAI changed guidelines for cable and DTH operators. You now need to select individual channels that you wish to watch and pay only for those. If you have a Tata Sky DTH connection, here is how you can select channels, add-on packs and more.

Tata Sky channel selection process

Tata Sky, being a popular DTH operator, is offering a handful of ways to subscribe to your favorite channels that you want to watch. You can go to Tata Sky Portal, log in with your credentials and manage your channel packs. Tata Sky also has a mobile app for Android and iOS, which lets you stream live TV and check program guide. The app also lets you recharge your account and manage channel packs. You and add and drop channels, include add-on packs and more.

How to select channels using Tata Sky mobile app

Step One

To begin with, download the Tata Sky mobile app and login with your credentials. If doing it for the first time, your registered mobile number (or subscriber ID) is the login ID. You will have to create a password. And if you already have it, just log in.

Step Two

On the home screen, you will see featured shows, live TV channel list and more. On the top right, you will see a hamburger menu (besides search button), tap on that. Here you will see your account balance, and more. Tap on “My Tata Sky.”

Step Three

Here, tap on “Manage Packs” which will redirect to the other page. Now, tap on “Go To Modify Packs.” You will see your account summary here.

Step Four

Tap on “Modify Pack.” You will see current packs, Tata Sky curated packs, Broadcaster Packs, Channels and more. Tap the “+” button to expand, and whichever channel or pack you want, tap on the “checkbox.”

Step Five

Once you are done selecting packs, tap on “Select & Proceed” at the bottom. This will show you the grand total along with the channel packs you added, their prices and more. If all looks good, tap on “Confirm” and you should be good to go.

How to remove channels using Tata Sky mobile app

The procedure is simple. Go to “Manage Packs” (from step two and three above). Now, tap on “Go To Modify Packs” and expand the “Current Packs” tab.

Whatever channel or pack you don’t want, just untick the box and tap on “Select & Proceed.” Scroll down to see if the dropped channel has been stroked out and tap on “Confirm” at the bottom. That’s it, the channel pack you don’t want will be removed from your account within 24 hours.