comscore How to add and remove channels on Tata Sky mobile app
  • Home
  • How To
  • Tata Sky mobile app: How to add and remove channels, add-on packs on Android and iOS
News

Tata Sky mobile app: How to add and remove channels, add-on packs on Android and iOS

How To

After TRAI’s framework for cable and DTH operators, you now need to select individual channels that you want to watch. Here is how to go about it.

tata sky mobile app stock

Over the past couple of years, the TV viewing experience has completely changed. LED TVs with smart features are getting popular. They are extremely affordable too. You have OTT streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more. But today, a DTH connection is most preferred over cable TV. Earlier this year, TRAI changed guidelines for cable and DTH operators. You now need to select individual channels that you wish to watch and pay only for those. If you have a Tata Sky DTH connection, here is how you can select channels, add-on packs and more.

Tata Sky channel selection process

Tata Sky, being a popular DTH operator, is offering a handful of ways to subscribe to your favorite channels that you want to watch. You can go to Tata Sky Portal, log in with your credentials and manage your channel packs. Tata Sky also has a mobile app for Android and iOS, which lets you stream live TV and check program guide. The app also lets you recharge your account and manage channel packs. You and add and drop channels, include add-on packs and more.

How to select channels using Tata Sky mobile app

Step One

To begin with, download the Tata Sky mobile app and login with your credentials. If doing it for the first time, your registered mobile number (or subscriber ID) is the login ID. You will have to create a password. And if you already have it, just log in.

Step Two

On the home screen, you will see featured shows, live TV channel list and more. On the top right, you will see a hamburger menu (besides search button), tap on that. Here you will see your account balance, and more. Tap on “My Tata Sky.”

Step Three

Here, tap on “Manage Packs” which will redirect to the other page. Now, tap on “Go To Modify Packs.” You will see your account summary here.

Step Four

Tap on “Modify Pack.” You will see current packs, Tata Sky curated packs, Broadcaster Packs, Channels and more. Tap the “+” button to expand, and whichever channel or pack you want, tap on the “checkbox.”

Step Five

Once you are done selecting packs, tap on “Select & Proceed” at the bottom. This will show you the grand total along with the channel packs you added, their prices and more. If all looks good, tap on “Confirm” and you should be good to go.

How to remove channels using Tata Sky mobile app 

The procedure is simple. Go to “Manage Packs” (from step two and three above). Now, tap on “Go To Modify Packs” and expand the “Current Packs” tab.

Whatever channel or pack you don’t want, just untick the box and tap on “Select & Proceed.” Scroll down to see if the dropped channel has been stroked out and tap on “Confirm” at the bottom. That’s it, the channel pack you don’t want will be removed from your account within 24 hours.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 10, 2019 3:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

RCA smart Android TVs available with big discounts on Amazon
Deals
RCA smart Android TVs available with big discounts on Amazon
Arvind Kejriwal promises 15GB free data per user, Delhi to get 11,000 free Wi-Fi hotspot zones

News

Arvind Kejriwal promises 15GB free data per user, Delhi to get 11,000 free Wi-Fi hotspot zones

Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 9.1.0.186 update with July security patch

News

Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 9.1.0.186 update with July security patch

Step-by-step guide to choose channels for Tata Sky connection

How To

Step-by-step guide to choose channels for Tata Sky connection

How to choose channels, add-on packs and more on Tata Sky DTH

How To

How to choose channels, add-on packs and more on Tata Sky DTH

Most Popular

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Arvind Kejriwal promises 15GB free data per user, Delhi to get 11,000 free Wi-Fi hotspot zones

Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 9.1.0.186 update with July security patch

Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch expected on August 23: Check specs

Oppo to double smartphone manufacturing in India, plans to export to other markets by 2020

Apple will block iPhone features if you replace battery from outside

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to add and remove channels on Tata Sky mobile app

How To

How to add and remove channels on Tata Sky mobile app
Step-by-step guide to choose channels for Tata Sky connection

How To

Step-by-step guide to choose channels for Tata Sky connection
How to choose channels, add-on packs and more on Tata Sky DTH

How To

How to choose channels, add-on packs and more on Tata Sky DTH
How to add, remove, modify channel packs on Tata Sky DTH

How To

How to add, remove, modify channel packs on Tata Sky DTH
How to choose Tata Sky set-top-box

How To

How to choose Tata Sky set-top-box

हिंदी समाचार

Delhi Free Wifi : दिल्लीवालों को हर महीने मिलेगा 15GB डाटा फ्री, बनाये जाएंगे 11 हजार वाई-फाई हॉट स्पॉट जोन

Reliance Jio GigaFiber Plans और Jio Phone 3 से उठ सकता है पर्दा

Xiaomi Mi A3 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 23 अगस्त को हो सकता है लॉन्च

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 गीकबेंच लिस्टिंग पर हुआ स्पॉट, पहले से कई गुना बढ़ी परफॉर्मेंस

Flipkart National shopping Days सेल आखिरी दिन आज, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा हैं बंपर डिस्काउंट

News

Arvind Kejriwal promises 15GB free data per user, Delhi to get 11,000 free Wi-Fi hotspot zones
News
Arvind Kejriwal promises 15GB free data per user, Delhi to get 11,000 free Wi-Fi hotspot zones
Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 9.1.0.186 update with July security patch

News

Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 9.1.0.186 update with July security patch
Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch expected on August 23: Check specs

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch expected on August 23: Check specs
Oppo to double smartphone manufacturing in India, plans to export to other markets by 2020

News

Oppo to double smartphone manufacturing in India, plans to export to other markets by 2020
Apple will block iPhone features if you replace battery from outside

News

Apple will block iPhone features if you replace battery from outside