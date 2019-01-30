Airtel Digital TV: How to select channels as per TRAI’s new rules for DTH operators

The new DTH and Cable TV rules from TRAI will be coming into effect starting February 1, where viewers will have to pay for the channels they want to watch. You will have to choose channels before January 31, failing to choose your preferred channels before February 1 may result in service disruption. Nearly all DTH operators such as Dish TV, Tata Sky, and Airtel have announced their channel packs and pricing for individual channels. TRAI has even launched a Channel Selector app where you can know the estimate of your TV bill based on channels you choose.

In our last how to, we spoke about Tata Sky channel packs, and how to choose one. Today, we will be talking about how to choose individual channels or packs for Airtel Digital TV connection. There are three ways to go about it – you can call Airtel customer care, do it from My Airtel App or you can login to the web portal to make your selection.

Just like Tata Sky, Airtel also has recommended packs based on channels you have as a part of your current package. It will show you the number of channels you will get, the amount you will end up paying, and how much you can save compared to going for A La Carte. Then, you have combo top-up packs, that you can get over and above the base pack. Let’s take a look at how to go about it.

Portal for choosing channels on Airtel Digital TV

Step One

To begin with, head over to airtel.in/s/selfcare?normalLogin and login using your mobile number (or service ID), followed by the password.

Step Two

Next, head over to airtel.in/s/selfcare/DTH/SubscriberNumber/001/change-base-pack. Here, you will see “Airtel Recommend Packs” which will be similar to the channels you have in the existing pack. If you don’t want to go for the recommended ones, there are two other options – Broadcaster Bouquet, and A La Carte.

Step Three

Under Broadcaster Bouquet, can choose channels offered by only Zee, or Sony, or Star, and so on. If not that, you can head over to airtel.in/digitaltv/topups where you have specific packs, like Hindi Entertainment, English Movies, Music and so on. And these packs have different pricing for SD channels, and different pricing for HD channels.

For instance, under Sports HD, you have 10 channels priced at Rs 99, whereas the SD pack gets 13 channels, and is priced at Rs 130 per month. Over and above this, you have network charges to pay as well, which will raise the price, but that completely depends on the channels you choose.

You can also activate these packs by sending an SMS. For instance, Sports pack HD, which is priced at Rs 99 a month, you can send an SMS “ADD SPHD” to 54325 from registered mobile number. Similarly, SMS codes for other packs can be found on the top-up page.

Step Four

Lastly, there is an A La Carte option where you can choose individual channels. Say, you just watch 4-5 select channels, like Ten Sports, MTV and Zee Movies, you can just choose these three, along with the base pack, and drastically cut down on your monthly bills.

Airtel has also introduced an option where you can use your mobile phone to scan the QR code and subscribe to that channel or pack. You can find the QR code on Channel 998 on your TV.