DishTV: How to select channels as per TRAI’s new rules for DTH operators

After the new DTH and Cable TV guidelines from TRAI, you are now required to select your TV channel preferences on your respective cable service provider platform. All DTH operators such as Dish TV, Tata Sky, and Airtel Digital TV have announced their channel packs and pricing for individual channels. In case of Dish TV, the operator hasn’t troubled customers for the channel selection and for now the company has pre-selected your channel package as per your old plan that you had opted.

In case you are not happy with their channel selection, then Dish TV allows you to choose your base pack and add on combos like other DTH operators. To remind you, TRAI’s new policy came into effect starting February 1. After these new guidelines, consumers have been benefited because they can now pay for the channels they want to watch. TRAI has even launched a Channel Selector app where you can know the estimate of your TV bill based on channels you choose.

Like all other DTH service providers, Dish TV consumers can also choose channel packs through three different ways. Either you can call Dish TV customer care, use My DishTV App or visit Dishtv.in website and select it from there using your login credentials.

Here are the steps for choosing channels on Dish TV using website

Step One

First, visit Dish TV website and click on the ‘Subscriber Corner’ which will be located in the top right corner of the website page. You can do the same thing from the banner ad on Dish TV which notes “Register your choice as per TRAI’s new mandate.”



Step Two

Here you’ll be able to login using your VC number or mobile number, after entering the password or an OTP.

Step Three

As you login, Dish TV’s account page first up shows you the selection page, just in case it doesn’t open by default, you can click on ‘Packs & Channels’ for the same.

Step Four

Here, you will see ‘Select You Zone’ which is basically the regional bouquet of channels that DishTV offers based on languages specifics of North and South regions.

Step Five

Based on your Dish TV zone selection of North and South. You’ll get to see Dish Combo packs, Add-Ons, Channels, and Bouquets. As per your preference you can keep adding them to your cart and checkout.

These will be the final selection of the package that you’ve created as per new TRAI rules and pricing.