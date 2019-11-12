comscore Disney+: Here is how to watch The Mandalorian in India now
News

How to access Disney+ streaming service in India right now

How To

We spotted the likely price for Disney+ subscription in India. This likely means that Disney+ may launch separately in the coming months. In the meantime, here is how you can access the service in India now to watch The Mandalorian.

Disney+ in India, Video streaming service details Hotstar

Multimedia giant Walt Disney has just launched its much-awaited video streaming service, Disney+ in select countries. The service is now available in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands. Hours before the launch, the company launched dedicated apps of the service across multiple platforms. This includes the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Xbox One, PS4, LG WebOS, Samsung Smart TV, and the website. Subscribers can get access to Disney portfolio including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Disney is also set to launch a number of new TV shows across the Disney, Marvel and Star Wars franchises.

The company is kicking things off with the highly anticipated Star Wars show The Mandalorian, a Disney original show. Unlike Netflix, the company will not drop all episodes at once. Reports also noted that subscribers can access all the original Star Wars movies in 4K Ultra HD resolution. The reason we noted this is because it is the first time the original movies are available in 4K resolution. As noted in a previous report, the service has not launched in India yet. The apps are currently not available on Play Store, App Store or website in India.

Watch: Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Past reports indicate that Disney will team up with Hotstar to likely put all Disney+ content in the Premium section. However, there are no official details regarding this arrangement. We spotted the likely price for Disney+ subscription in India. It will likely start at Rs 590 per month. Users can also pay for the Rs 5,900 yearly subscription to save on the monthly plan. In addition, interested users will also get a free one week trial. This likely means that Disney+ may launch separately in the coming months. In the meantime, here is how you can access the service in India now to watch The Mandalorian.

Here is how to access Disney+ video streaming service in India, details:

Step 1: Head to APKPure to download the latest version of Disney+ app. Once you have downloaded the app, install in on your smartphone.Download and install Disney+ app on your smartphone

Step 2: Second step is to download a VPN app and then connect to the United States or Canada server.Install and enable VPN app on your smartphone

Step 3: Third and last step to access Disney+ is to open the app, set up your account and subscribe to one-week free subscription. If you plan on using the service then you can also select the monthly subscription.Open Disney+ and setup account

Step 4: Once the setup is done, you can go on to enjoy the app. In case you face connectivity issues, simply try connecting again. We advise you to download the titles that you want to watch and catch them later.Enjoy Disney+ app

Disclaimer: The trick involves downloading APK from an external source (APKPure) and it carries risks of having malware. We would not recommend downloading apps from outside Google Play Store. If you still want to give it a try, proceed with caution. 

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 12, 2019 9:12 PM IST

