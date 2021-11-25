comscore How to record calls via Truecaller on Android phones
  • Home
  • How To
  • Truecaller brings back call recording feature: How to use it
News

Truecaller brings back call recording feature: How to use it

How To

In addition to the call recording feature, Truecaller has also introduced video caller ID, revamped user interface, ghost calls and announce calls features.

Truecaller

Truecaller has released its new version with several new features including video caller ID, ghost call, call announce and so on. In addition to these, the caller ID platform has also brought back its call recording feature for users in India. This feature will allow users to record incoming and outgoing calls. Also Read - Top 10 free apps on Google Play store in India in August 2021: Meesho, Instagram, Snapchat, more

Truecaller, Truecaller features, call recording Also Read - Truecaller on Android can now clean up your SMS inbox spam with one tap

For the unversed, the Video Caller ID feature lets users record a short video message that plays automatically when they call their friends and family, basically the phonebook contacts. These selfie videos can be pre-loaded templates or original videos. It will only work for users’ phonebook contacts and verified business calls. Also Read - COVID-19 Healthcare Directory launched by Truecaller for Android users

As per the company blog, “Ghost Calls allow you to schedule a fake call in advance to get away from real-life scammers or just take a break. You decide on the name, number and profile picture, or you can choose from someone in your contacts.”

Do note that these features are just available for Android users. The company has not confirmed if they will be available for iOS users anytime soon.

Steps to record calls via Truecaller on Android phones

1: Go to the phone ‘Settings’ and select ‘Accessibility’

2.  Tap on ‘Truecaller call recording’

3. Turn on the toggle in front of the ‘Use Truecaller Call Recording’ option

You can also choose to have a shortcut to record these calls. You can also choose to disable the same by following the same steps. Notably, if a user is recording your call, you will not get notified of that. This also applies to the vice versa cases.

These recorded calls can be stored locally on the devices and can be shared via email, Bluetooth or any other messaging service.

In addition to these features, Truecaller has also introduced separate tabs for calls and SMS. As per the company, these interface change is aimed to declutter the UI. It will allow users to keep track of calls and SMS from their home screen of the app.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 25, 2021 3:47 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 25, 2021 3:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Twitter rolls out fix for disappearing tweets on iOS devices
Apps
Twitter rolls out fix for disappearing tweets on iOS devices
Instagram, TikTok scams targeting youngsters with ransomware, bots and more: Report

News

Instagram, TikTok scams targeting youngsters with ransomware, bots and more: Report

Can cheaper air purifiers handle Delhi s severe" air pollution level?

Features

Can cheaper air purifiers handle Delhi s severe" air pollution level?

Airtel tariff hikes tomorrow, recharge your phone number today to avoid paying extra

Telecom

Airtel tariff hikes tomorrow, recharge your phone number today to avoid paying extra

Vodafone-Idea brings Data Delights for prepaid users, gives 2GB additional data: How to avail, price, plans

Telecom

Vodafone-Idea brings Data Delights for prepaid users, gives 2GB additional data: How to avail, price, plans

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Instagram, TikTok scams targeting youngsters with ransomware, bots and more: Report

Can cheaper air purifiers handle Delhi s severe" air pollution level?

Airtel tariff hikes tomorrow, recharge your phone number today to avoid paying extra

Vodafone-Idea brings Data Delights for prepaid users, gives 2GB additional data: How to avail, price, plans

Understanding Indian Govt's latest cryptocurrency ban bill announcement

Can cheaper air purifiers handle Delhi s severe" air pollution level?

Understanding Indian Govt's latest cryptocurrency ban bill announcement

Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now

Top 5 55inch Smart TVS under 50,000

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to record calls via Truecaller on Android phones

How To

How to record calls via Truecaller on Android phones
Truecaller on Android can now clean up your SMS inbox spam with one tap

Apps

Truecaller on Android can now clean up your SMS inbox spam with one tap
Truecaller launches COVID-19 Healthcare Directory

News

Truecaller launches COVID-19 Healthcare Directory
Truecaller introduces new Verified Businesses feature

Apps

Truecaller introduces new Verified Businesses feature
Truecaller's Guardian app bug that led hackers track users' data gets fixed

Apps

Truecaller's Guardian app bug that led hackers track users' data gets fixed

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर में आएगा एक नया मैप, पिक्चर्स, लोकेशन्स समेत कुछ डिटेल्स हुए लीक

Tecno Spark 8 का नया वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, सस्ते में गेमिंग प्रोसेसर के साथ मिलेगी 5000mAh बैटरी

BGMI के इस विडियो को सभी प्लेयर्स और उनके पेरेंट्स को देखना चाहिए

Free Fire diamonds ऐसे खरीदें, टॉप-अप इवेंट में फ्री मिलेगी लीजेंडरी स्किन

पुराने प्लान्स की कीमत बढ़ाकर, Vodafone Idea ने पेश किए सस्ते प्रीपेड पैक, जानें बेनेफिट्स और वैलिडिटी

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features
Apple HomePod Mini is Now Available for Sale in India with New Exciting Colors

News

Apple HomePod Mini is Now Available for Sale in India with New Exciting Colors
OnePlus 9RT may launch as OnePlus RT in India next month | OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS may also arrive

News

OnePlus 9RT may launch as OnePlus RT in India next month | OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS may also arrive
Top 5 55inch Smart TV's under Rs 50,000 | OnePlus, Mi, Vu and More

Features

Top 5 55inch Smart TV's under Rs 50,000 | OnePlus, Mi, Vu and More

News

JioPhone Next smartphone available for purchase in India at Rs 6499
News
JioPhone Next smartphone available for purchase in India at Rs 6499
Instagram, TikTok scams targeting youngsters with ransomware, bots and more: Report

News

Instagram, TikTok scams targeting youngsters with ransomware, bots and more: Report
Can cheaper air purifiers handle Delhi s severe" air pollution level?

Features

Can cheaper air purifiers handle Delhi s severe" air pollution level?
Airtel tariff hikes tomorrow, recharge your phone number today to avoid paying extra

Telecom

Airtel tariff hikes tomorrow, recharge your phone number today to avoid paying extra
Vodafone-Idea brings Data Delights for prepaid users, gives 2GB additional data: How to avail, price, plans

Telecom

Vodafone-Idea brings Data Delights for prepaid users, gives 2GB additional data: How to avail, price, plans

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers