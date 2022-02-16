comscore Twitter adds Paytm as payment provider to boost Tips usage in India
  • Home
  • How To
  • Twitter adds Paytm as payment provider to boost Tips usage in India
News

Twitter adds Paytm as payment provider to boost Tips usage in India

How To

Twitter notes that with Paytm’s interface, people will be able to support individuals and organisations across India via multiple modes of payment including UPI, net banking, etc.

Twitter Tips Paytm

Twitter is adding Paytm’s payment gateway to its Tips feature in India. The social network service in its latest announcement cited the partnership with the domestic brand for adding Paytm as an additional payment provider to Tips. Also Read - Twitter announces to expands beta for its Safety Mode autoblocking feature

For the unversed, Twitter’s Tips feature was introduced in May 2021 with a small bunch of influential and diverse voices on the service on the platform including journalists, creators. Following the trial, Twitter released the feature to all users above 18 years of age across the iOS and Android platforms. Also Read - Twitter was down globally while you were asleep last night

As for the functionality, the Tips feature basically allow user to tip their favourite creator on the platform to show support directly from their profiles with a single click. A new way to monetise tweets and with Tips, the social network enables users to send and receive funds as a ‘token of appreciation.’ Also Read - Want to get rid of unwanted videos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter? Here’s how to do it

“Through Paytm’s interface, people will be able to support individuals and organisations across India via multiple modes of payment including UPI, credit and debit cards, net banking, wallets, and more,” Twitter stated.

The Tips feature in India is available in multiple Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil.

Here’s how to setup Tips on Twitter

-Tips is off by default, to turn it on just head to Edit Profile (on iOS, Android), and consent to Twitter’s General Tipping policy.

-On agreeing to the policy a Tips settings screen will pop up.

-Toggle Allow tips to on and then choose the third-party service(s) you would want to use.

-Then add in your third-party service username(s). Twitter notes that you will need to have at least one username entered for your Tips icon to appear on your Twitter profile.

Talking about Paytm integration, here’s what Twitter explains, “Turning on Tips adds an icon next to your profile, which will now also have a link to Paytm, for quick and easy person-to-person tipping. Tap the icon, and you’ll see Paytm and other payment services or platforms that the account has enabled, you can select whichever you prefer. Once you select the service you want to use, you’ll be taken off Twitter to the selected app to send funds. Twitter takes no cut.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 16, 2022 4:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch date announced: Check expected prices
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch date announced: Check expected prices
Twitter adds Paytm as payment provider to boost Tips usage in India

How To

Twitter adds Paytm as payment provider to boost Tips usage in India

Realme 9 Pro+ Review: An almost perfect option for the masses

Reviews

Realme 9 Pro+ Review: An almost perfect option for the masses

Mike White appointed as metaverse head at Disney

News

Mike White appointed as metaverse head at Disney

How to change user name on Snapchat: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to change user name on Snapchat: Follow these simple steps

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch date announced: Check expected prices

Mike White appointed as metaverse head at Disney

How to change user name on Snapchat: Follow these simple steps

Income tax department raids Huawei s Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru office

India to create 3D map of 100 cities, says Jitendra Singh

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Does India want to ban cryptocurrencies or tax them?

Poco India head reveals brand will launch four new smartphones in H1 2022 with better cameras

Related Topics

Related Stories

Twitter adds Paytm as payment provider to boost Tips usage in India

How To

Twitter adds Paytm as payment provider to boost Tips usage in India
More Twitter users to get the Safety Mode feature: How it works

Apps

More Twitter users to get the Safety Mode feature: How it works
Twitter was down globally while you were asleep last night

Apps

Twitter was down globally while you were asleep last night
How to quickly turn off autoplay videos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

How To

How to quickly turn off autoplay videos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter
How to make payment without opening Paytm app: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to make payment without opening Paytm app: Follow these simple steps

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook और Twitter पर ऑटोमैटिक प्ले होने वाली वीडियो पर लगाएं रोक, बहुत आसान हो तरीका

फ्री फायर मैक्स में इस तरह मिलेगा फ्री पेट Flash, बस करना होगा यह काम

PUBG Mobile ने फिर जमाई धाक, एक महीने की कमाई सुन रह जाएंगे दंग

रियलमी ने लॉन्च किए iPhone 13 की तरह दिखने वाले 5G स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Maruti Suzuki और Toyota ला रहे इलेक्ट्रिक SUV, रेंज होगी 500 किलोमीटर

Latest Videos

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

News

Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch date announced: Check expected prices
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch date announced: Check expected prices
Mike White appointed as metaverse head at Disney

News

Mike White appointed as metaverse head at Disney
How to change user name on Snapchat: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to change user name on Snapchat: Follow these simple steps
Income tax department raids Huawei s Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru office

News

Income tax department raids Huawei s Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru office
India to create 3D map of 100 cities, says Jitendra Singh

News

India to create 3D map of 100 cities, says Jitendra Singh

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers