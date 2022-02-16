Twitter adds Paytm as payment provider to boost Tips usage in India

Twitter is adding Paytm’s payment gateway to its Tips feature in India. The social network service in its latest announcement cited the partnership with the domestic brand for adding Paytm as an additional payment provider to Tips. Also Read - Twitter announces to expands beta for its Safety Mode autoblocking feature

For the unversed, Twitter's Tips feature was introduced in May 2021 with a small bunch of influential and diverse voices on the service on the platform including journalists, creators. Following the trial, Twitter released the feature to all users above 18 years of age across the iOS and Android platforms.

As for the functionality, the Tips feature basically allow user to tip their favourite creator on the platform to show support directly from their profiles with a single click. A new way to monetise tweets and with Tips, the social network enables users to send and receive funds as a 'token of appreciation.'

“Through Paytm’s interface, people will be able to support individuals and organisations across India via multiple modes of payment including UPI, credit and debit cards, net banking, wallets, and more,” Twitter stated.

The Tips feature in India is available in multiple Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil.

Here’s how to setup Tips on Twitter

-Tips is off by default, to turn it on just head to Edit Profile (on iOS, Android), and consent to Twitter’s General Tipping policy.

-On agreeing to the policy a Tips settings screen will pop up.

-Toggle Allow tips to on and then choose the third-party service(s) you would want to use.

-Then add in your third-party service username(s). Twitter notes that you will need to have at least one username entered for your Tips icon to appear on your Twitter profile.

Talking about Paytm integration, here’s what Twitter explains, “Turning on Tips adds an icon next to your profile, which will now also have a link to Paytm, for quick and easy person-to-person tipping. Tap the icon, and you’ll see Paytm and other payment services or platforms that the account has enabled, you can select whichever you prefer. Once you select the service you want to use, you’ll be taken off Twitter to the selected app to send funds. Twitter takes no cut.”