Twitter, as a platform, is quite versatile. You can find people discussing almost everything on the micro-blogging platform. From life beyond Earth to the next Marvel movie to the upcoming gizmos in the tech world to AI and robotics. Simply put, there is something for everyone on the platform. While all of this is great, it can get a bit difficult to keep a track of and go through all the interesting tweet thread all at once. This is where Twitter's Bookmarks feature comes into play. The feature essentially allows users to save a tweet for later so that they can go through it and respond to it later.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, here is a comprehensive guide on using Twitter's bookmarks feature.

How to bookmark a tweet on Twitter

Here is an easy guide that will help you bookmark a tweet on Twitter:

Step 1: Open Twitter on your iPhone or Android smartphone.

Step 2: Now open the tweet that you want to save for later or in other words bookmark.

Step 3: Next, tap the Share icon at the bottom of the tweet. It will appear towards the right corner right next to the Heart icon.

Step 4: Lastly, tap the Bookmark option that appears right above the list of the apps where you can share the tweet.

Once you have bookmarked the Tweet, you will get a message in the Twitter app which says, “Tweet added to your Bookmarks”. This message confirms that the selected tweet has been set aside for you to read, refer to or respond to later.

How to access your bookmarked tweet on Twitter

Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can access the tweet that you have saved for later in the Twitter app:

Step 1: Open Twitter on your iPhone or Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap your Profile picture to access the side menu.

Step 3: Now tap the Bookmarks options.

In the screen that follows, you will be able to see a list of all the tweets that you have bookmarked. These tweets will stay in the app’s Bookmarks section unless you remove them. From here, you can comment, retweet, like or even share the bookmarked tweet.

How to delete your bookmarked tweet on Twitter

Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you remove a tweet from the Bookmarks section of the Twitter app:

Step 1: Open Twitter on your iPhone or Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap your Profile picture to access the side menu.

Step 3: Now tap the Bookmarks options.

Step 4: Now go to the tweet that you want to remove from Twitter app’s Bookmarks section.

Step 5: Click on the three dots that appear at the top right corner of the tweet.

Step 6: Now tap the ‘Clear all Bookmarks’ option to clear the list.

Step 7: Now confirm your selection by tapping the ‘Yes, I’m sure’ option.