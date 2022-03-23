Twitter now lets you create GIFs using your iPhone’s camera: How to use it

Twitter has rolled out a new feature on its platform that enables users to create and share a GIF right from the iPhone’s camera app. With this new feature, users of Twitter’s iOS-based apps can share short video clips on their timelines instead of sharing full length videos. According to Twitter’s support account, more than GIFs, iPhone users can now share their animated images on the platform. Also Read - Twitter is testing a new clipping tool with select Spaces hosts

Creating and sharing GIFs using Twitter’s iPhone app is simple. All users need to do is follow these simple steps: Also Read - Twitter rolls back tabbed timeline experience after negative feedback

Step 1: Update Twitter app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Open Twitter on your iPhone and tap the Compose button to create a new tweet.

Step 3: Now, tap the Camera icon to capture a video.

Step 4: Next, instead of choosing Photos or Video options, choose ‘GIF’ option. This will appear only when you have updated the app.

Step 5: Create the GIFs and share it with your followers. Also Read - New Apple products are here and so is the Twitter memefest

Twitter has also shared a post on its official Support account to demonstrate how this feature works. Take a peek:

Ok GIFs aren’t new but what *is new* is the option to capture your own using the in-app camera on iOS. pic.twitter.com/3Hl6q78e6s — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 22, 2022

Notably, as of now, there seems to be no option available to share the GIF created using this method on other social media platforms. The feature also lacks the ability for users to download the GIF on their iOS-enabled devices.

As far as availability on Android is concerned, Twitter in a response to The Verge said that it was gathering feedback for future updates. However, the company did not provide a timeline as to when the GIF functionality will arrive in the camera app on Android smartphones.

Notably, the update comes just days after Twitter rolled back its decision to focus on algorithmic feed and push the chronological feed to the sides via. The update that essentially made it difficult for users to see their Twitter feed in a chronological manner was first rolled out to iOS with the change permeating to Android and the web in the coming days. However, the company rolled back its decision following significant pushback from the users. “We heard you –– some of you always want to see latest Tweets first. We’ve switched the timeline back and removed the tabbed experience for now while we explore other options,” the company wrote in a tweet announcing the change.