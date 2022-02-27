Twitter now allows users to put a content warning label to photo and video tweets on the platform. These warnings can be regarding nudity, violence, and “sensitive” information for multimedia tweets. As of now, this feature is now available on Twitter’s Android, iOS and desktop apps. Also Read - BJP Chief JP Nadda's Twitter account hacked briefly, asks donations for Russia

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can put a warning on a video or photo tweet now:

How to add a content warning on multimedia tweets

Open the Twitter app and start composing the tweet. Tap on the flag icon on the top of the composition dashboard Select one or more warnings depending on your content from options like Nudity, Violence, or Sensitive. Once done, go back and tap on “Tweet”

The option to add one-time sensitive content warnings to photos and videos you Tweet is now available for everyone across Android, iOS, and web. To add a content warning, tap the flag icon when editing the photo/video after you've attached it to your Tweet. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 25, 2022

Just like the name suggests, the content warning label will let viewers avoid certain upsetting or unsafe posts that they do not want to look at. Notably, Twitter just offers three warning offers including Nudity, Violence, or Sensitive. There should have been one more option of “spoilers” to let users steer clear of movie spoilers every time there is a Marvel or DC film release.

Before this system, viewers could only tap on the “Show” option to view media. Also, it was not allowed to put content warnings on text tweets. Additionally, you cannot see these warnings on TweetDeck yet.

For the unversed, Twitter is testing a new feature that will allow them to untag themselves from irrelevant conversations that they do not want to be a part of. This feature will be called the “leave this conversation” feature.