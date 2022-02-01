How to send voice messages in Twitter DMs: Follow these simple steps

Using Twitter got more fun! You can also send voice messages through Twitter. With this feature, users can send voice messages as direct messages. Like the voice tweet, the voice message will also be 140 seconds long. Also Read - Elon Musk offers kid $5000 to stop tracking his private jet loaction, but the kid has some other plans

You should be aware that Twitter Voice Tweets will be published with audio attachments so that people can listen to them. In addition, your current profile photo will also go along with the static image in that attachment. When iPhone users tap on this file, it will automatically minimize and play. You will now listen to it continues even after scrolling Twitter or exiting the app. Also Read - Indian govt files request for data of over 2000 Twitter accounts

Also Read - Bot attempts to play spoilsport to everyone's favourite passtime; Twitter intervenes

How to send voice messages in Twitter DM’s:

STEP1: First, you have to go to Direct Messages (DMs).

STEP2: Here, you have to tap on the New Voice Recording icon to record your voice.

STEP3: When you’re done, you’ll need to tap the stop message there.

STEP4: Now, you will get another option. You can listen to your recorded voice before sending it to your fans.

STEP5: You can send or delete it when you are satisfied with your voice and point.

STEP6: Similarly, you can send a message by holding down the voice recording on iOS.

STEP7: Here, you can send your conversation by holding the voice recording icon.

STEP8: To hear the tweet, you must first go to that tweet.

STEP9: You have to click on the icon to listen to the voice tweet.

STEP10: After tapping, the voice tweet will play.