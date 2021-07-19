Twitter Voice Tweets rolling out for iOS: What are they, how to send

Twitter in 2020 was testing letting select iOS users attach audio clips with tweets. The company has now started rolling out the feature more widely to more iOS users. The company states that “sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation,” due to which it has introduced this feature. It also said that this feature will allow users to add a “more human touch” to their tweets. Also Read - Pegasus spyware affected many Indians: What is it, how to protect your phone from it

Apart from normal users, Voice Tweets will also help its visually impaired users to gain access to tweets or even send out their own tweets. It will also act as a more convenient way for people to tweet.

How to use Twitter’s Voice Tweets feature

To use Twitter's Voice Tweets feature on your iOS device you need to follow the given steps:

Tap on the Create a new tweet option to open the tweet composer.

Tap on the waveform icon to select Voice Tweets.

Tap on the record button and then start speaking.

After done tap on the stop button and send the tweet.

Each voice tweet has a limit of 140 seconds, which when exceeded would create a new tweet in a thread and begin recording the consecutive audio clip. You can also add text to voice tweets to add more context, or as a way for the visually impaired to listen to your tweet.

Voice Tweets show up as audio clips with the background showing the sharer. If you get to see a voice tweet while scrolling your tweets, you can simply tap on the play button to play the recorded audio. iOS devices will show a player dock to its users, allowing them to listen to Voice Tweets while continuing to scroll through their feeds.