Uber Launches New Whatsapp Feature Now Book Cab Auto Bike Using Whatsapp

Uber is coming to India's most used instant messaging platform, WhatsApp. The cab aggregator has announced a new way to book a cab via WhatsApp. The new cab-booking service by Uber will start rolling out as early as this week. However, it will initially be available in the Delhi NCR region. The feature was first tested in the Lucknow region from December 2021. This new feature will let the user bypass the Uber app completely, if they wish to.

Uber will be offering a new service that gives people of Delhi NCR the option to book an Uber ride via their official chatbot on WhatsApp. Everything from user registration, booking a ride, and getting a trip receipt will be managed within the WhatsApp chat interface. Uber will be offering support for both English and Hindi for broader acceptance of the chat bot.

WhatsApp users can book an Uber ride in three steps:

-Send ‘Hi’ on Whatsapp to +91 7292000002

-They will then be asked to provide pickup and drop off locations

-Users will then receive fare information and the driver's expected time of arrival.

Uber claims that the riders will get access to the same safety features and insurance protection as those who book trips via the Uber app directly. They will be informed of the name of the driver and license plate of the driver on booking. They will also be able to track the location of the driver en route to the pickup point and be able to speak to the driver anonymously using a masked number.

The WhatsApp chat flow will inform the rider about safety guidelines, including how to reach Uber in case of emergencies (type help on-trip). If the user selects the “emergency” option while on the trip, they will receive an inbound call from Uber’s customer support team. Uber riders will also have access to its safety line number to call, if needed, until 30 mins after the trip ends.

The service is available to both new and existing users who registered with only a phone number on Uber. Uber claims that the future version will allow existing users of the Uber app to also book trips through WhatsApp. Uber has assured that drivers on Uber’s platform will see no change in their experience with rides booked via WhatsApp. However, they will have to continue to operate on the partner app.

View this video to understand how to book an Uber on WhatsApp: