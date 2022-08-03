comscore Uber launches new WhatsApp feature: Now book cab, auto, bike using WhatsApp
  • Home
  • How To
  • Uber Launches New Whatsapp Feature Now Book Cab Auto Bike Using Whatsapp
News

Uber now allows booking cabs, bikes, autos on WhatsApp: Here's how it works

How To

Uber claims that the riders will get access to the same safety features and insurance protection on WhatsApp as those who book trips via the Uber app

Uber WhatsApp

Uber users can now book cabs on WhatsApp

Uber is coming to India’s most used instant messaging platform, WhatsApp. The cab aggregator has announced a new way to book a cab via WhatsApp. The new cab-booking service by Uber will start rolling out as early as this week. However, it will initially be available in the Delhi NCR region. The feature was first tested in the Lucknow region from December 2021. This new feature will let the user bypass the Uber app completely, if they wish to. Also Read - Uber-Zomato deal: Cab aggregator likely to sell stake in Zomato for Rs 2,938 crore

Uber will be offering a new service that gives people of Delhi NCR the option to book an Uber ride via their official chatbot on WhatsApp. Everything from user registration, booking a ride, and getting a trip receipt will be managed within the WhatsApp chat interface. Uber will be offering support for both English and Hindi for broader acceptance of the chat bot. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon allow group admins to delete messages for everyone

WhatsApp users can book an Uber ride in three steps:

-Send ‘Hi’ on Whatsapp to +91 7292000002
-They will then be asked to provide pickup and drop off locations
-Users will then receive fare information and the driver’s expected time of arrival. Also Read - Ola and Uber rebut the rumors of their merger

Uber claims that the riders will get access to the same safety features and insurance protection as those who book trips via the Uber app directly. They will be informed of the name of the driver and license plate of the driver on booking. They will also be able to track the location of the driver en route to the pickup point and be able to speak to the driver anonymously using a masked number.

The WhatsApp chat flow will inform the rider about safety guidelines, including how to reach Uber in case of emergencies (type help on-trip). If the user selects the “emergency” option while on the trip, they will receive an inbound call from Uber’s customer support team. Uber riders will also have access to its safety line number to call, if needed, until 30 mins after the trip ends.

The service is available to both new and existing users who registered with only a phone number on Uber. Uber claims that the future version will allow existing users of the Uber app to also book trips through WhatsApp. Uber has assured that drivers on Uber’s platform will see no change in their experience with rides booked via WhatsApp. However, they will have to continue to operate on the partner app.

View this video to understand how to book an Uber on WhatsApp:

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 3, 2022 3:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to create or delete a Netflix profile on phone, TV or desktop
How To
How to create or delete a Netflix profile on phone, TV or desktop
Microsoft launches Outlook Lite app for budget Android phones

Apps

Microsoft launches Outlook Lite app for budget Android phones

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler launched in India: Here s how much it costs

News

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler launched in India: Here s how much it costs

Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds with open design launched in India for Rs 12,990: All you need to know

Wearables

Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds with open design launched in India for Rs 12,990: All you need to know

Tata Tiago NRG new XT variant launched with SUV-like design in India at Rs 6.42 lakh: Check features, other details

automobile

Tata Tiago NRG new XT variant launched with SUV-like design in India at Rs 6.42 lakh: Check features, other details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Uber now allows users to book a cab on WhatsApp: Here s how it will work

Microsoft launches Outlook Lite app for budget Android phones

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler launched in India: Here s how much it costs

Sony LinkBuds TWS earbuds with open design launched in India for Rs 12,990: All you need to know

Tata Tiago NRG new XT variant launched with SUV-like design in India at Rs 6.42 lakh: Check features, other details

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iQOO 9T Launched In India starting from Rs 49,999, First Flagship with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset & vivo V1+ display chip

Hands On

iQOO 9T Launched In India starting from Rs 49,999, First Flagship with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset & vivo V1+ display chip
WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing

News

WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing
#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone

Features

#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone
From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022

Features

From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999