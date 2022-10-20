Uber and Ola are one of the most used app-based cab services in India these days. Although, they have made traveling very convenient, however, it can be a real hassle to travel during festivals. Hence, all riders need to be aware of all the safety features while traveling, especially during festivals like Diwali. Below listed are a few safety tips and tricks that you need to know if you are planning to travel with Uber this Diwali. Also Read - 5G in India: Best 5G Smartphones From Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung under Rs 15,000

Uber allows users to setup a list of ‘Trusted Contacts’ and share their ride details whenever they want. Here are the steps you can follow to set up your trusted contacts on the app. Also Read - Bengaluru govt bans Ola, Uber, Rapido autos for overcharging

How to share a trip on Uber

If you are already in the middle of a ride and want to share the trip status with your family or friends. Here are the steps you can follow to use the ‘Share my Trip’ feature on Uber. Also Read - Uber clarifies that no private users' data compromised in cyber breach

Open the app (android, iOS) and swipe up on the home screen Now tap on the “Share trip status” option Select all the contacts from your ‘Trusted Contacts’ list to share your trip status with. You can select up to 5 contacts from the list Once done, your selected trusted contacts will get a notification that will show driver’s first name, vehicle information, and real-time map location.

If you haven’t added any ‘Trusted Contacts’ on the app. You can follow these steps to add them now.

Open the Uber app and go to the “Settings” section Now tap on “Manage Trusted Contacts”>Add Trusted contacts Type out the names of these contacts from your contact list (up to 5) Once done, you can choose from three options: “Don’t remind me, I’ll share my trips manually”, “Remind me at night (9pm to 6am) or “Remind me before every trip”

If you have chosen to share the status manually, all you need to do is tap on the “Share my Ride” option and you are good to go.

In addition to this, Uber also allows riders to share their trip status with their loved ones via WhatsApp or SMS. They just need to clock on “send status” option on the homescreen while travelling. The ride status will be shared in the form of a link.

Note: You can also share your trip status with other contacts as well simply by clicking on “send status” and pasting the link generated on WhatsApp or SMS when your ride is booked.