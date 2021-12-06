comscore How to apply and download e-PAN Card in simple steps
  • Home
  • How To
  • Unable to find physical copy of your PAN card? Here's how to get e-PAN in simple steps
News

Unable to find physical copy of your PAN card? Here's how to get e-PAN in simple steps

How To

Income Tax Department provides the option to download an e-PAN card via the official website, here's a step-by-step guide on how to get the virtual PAN card online.

pan card

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

PAN or Permanent Account Number issued by the Income Tax department is one of the most important documents in India required for several purposes. PAN card is necessary to file Income Tax Returns and to avail of other financial services like buying shares from the stock market, or purchasing a property, etc. Also Read - Unable to update your photo in PAN card? Here’s how to do it

Those who reside in India, NRIs (Non-Resident Indians), PIO’s (Person of Indian Origin), OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders, or any other who come under the purview of the Income Tax Act of 1961 can apply for a PAN card. Applying for a PAN card requires the completion of a few formalities, but what if you have lost this crucial document? Don’t panic, the IT Department provides the option of downloading a PAN card online. An e-PAN card is a safe option that removes the hassle of carrying a physical copy. Besides you don’t need to file a two-page PAN card form rather have Aadhaar and e-KYC process for instant PAN application. Here’s a simple guide on how to get an e-PAN card. Also Read - SBI users alert! Link PAN-Aadhaar by September 30 deadline: How to link via new IT portal

How to download an e-PAN card in simple steps

– First, log in to the income tax website department or click on this link https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html. Also Read - New Income Tax website shows login error, more glitches: Nirmala Sitharaman asks Infosys to fix issues

– Following this click on the download e-PAN option.

– Next, enter your unique-10 digit PAN number.

– It will then ask you to enter your date of birth, after entering it you will have to accept the terms and conditions.

-An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter that OTP and tap confirm button

– After that, a payment option will appear. You have to pay Rs 8.26 either via UPI, credit, or debit card.

– Once the payment is done, you will then be able to download the e-PAN card.

Users should keep in note that to access the pdf file of their PAN card they will have to enter a password which is basically their date of birth.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 6, 2021 11:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Unable to find physical copy of your PAN card? Here's how to get e-PAN in simple steps
How To
Unable to find physical copy of your PAN card? Here's how to get e-PAN in simple steps
Google is rolling out Android 12 for TVs with some much-needed features

Smart TVs

Google is rolling out Android 12 for TVs with some much-needed features

Apple might launch iPhone SE 5G, AR headset and more in 2022

News

Apple might launch iPhone SE 5G, AR headset and more in 2022

Apple AirTags being used to steal cars: Few points to keep your car safe

How To

Apple AirTags being used to steal cars: Few points to keep your car safe

Sony PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital to go on sale today

How To

Sony PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital to go on sale today

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Unable to find physical copy of your PAN card? Here's how to get e-PAN in simple steps

Google is rolling out Android 12 for TVs with some much-needed features

Apple might launch iPhone SE 5G, AR headset and more in 2022

Apple AirTags being used to steal cars: Few points to keep your car safe

Sony PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital to go on sale today

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

Related Topics

Related Stories

Unable to find physical copy of your PAN card? Here's how to get e-PAN in simple steps

How To

Unable to find physical copy of your PAN card? Here's how to get e-PAN in simple steps
Here s how you can update your old PAN card photo online

How To

Here s how you can update your old PAN card photo online
SBI users alert! Link PAN-Aadhaar by September 30 deadline: How to link via new IT portal

How To

SBI users alert! Link PAN-Aadhaar by September 30 deadline: How to link via new IT portal
New Income Tax website shows login error, more glitches: Nirmala Sitharaman asks Infosys to fix issues

News

New Income Tax website shows login error, more glitches: Nirmala Sitharaman asks Infosys to fix issues
ITR e-filing 2.0 portal launched: Top features, how to use new Income Tax e-filing website

News

ITR e-filing 2.0 portal launched: Top features, how to use new Income Tax e-filing website

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp Web के लिए भी आ गया Sticker Store, अब सर्च करके भेज पाएंगे कोई भी स्टिकर

Camera Bump के बिना लॉन्च हो सकता है Xiaomi 12 5G, जानें लीक स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और लॉन्च डेट

BSNL ने 75 दिनों के लिए पेश किया एक सस्ता प्रीपेड प्लान, कीमत सिर्फ 94 रुपये

टेलीकॉम कंपनियां दे सकती हैं एक और झटका, अब महंगे हो सकते हैं पोस्टपेड प्लान्स

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: 50 इंच के 5 शानदार Smart TV पर मिल रहा बड़ा डिस्काउंट ऑफर, जल्दी उठाएं फायदा

Latest Videos

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India
Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale

News

Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app
Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Unable to find physical copy of your PAN card? Here's how to get e-PAN in simple steps
How To
Unable to find physical copy of your PAN card? Here's how to get e-PAN in simple steps
Google is rolling out Android 12 for TVs with some much-needed features

Smart TVs

Google is rolling out Android 12 for TVs with some much-needed features
Apple might launch iPhone SE 5G, AR headset and more in 2022

News

Apple might launch iPhone SE 5G, AR headset and more in 2022
Apple AirTags being used to steal cars: Few points to keep your car safe

How To

Apple AirTags being used to steal cars: Few points to keep your car safe
Sony PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital to go on sale today

How To

Sony PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital to go on sale today

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers