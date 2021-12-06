PAN or Permanent Account Number issued by the Income Tax department is one of the most important documents in India required for several purposes. PAN card is necessary to file Income Tax Returns and to avail of other financial services like buying shares from the stock market, or purchasing a property, etc. Also Read - Unable to update your photo in PAN card? Here’s how to do it

Those who reside in India, NRIs (Non-Resident Indians), PIO's (Person of Indian Origin), OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders, or any other who come under the purview of the Income Tax Act of 1961 can apply for a PAN card. Applying for a PAN card requires the completion of a few formalities, but what if you have lost this crucial document? Don't panic, the IT Department provides the option of downloading a PAN card online. An e-PAN card is a safe option that removes the hassle of carrying a physical copy. Besides you don't need to file a two-page PAN card form rather have Aadhaar and e-KYC process for instant PAN application. Here's a simple guide on how to get an e-PAN card.

How to download an e-PAN card in simple steps

– First, log in to the income tax website department or click on this link https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html.

– Following this click on the download e-PAN option.

– Next, enter your unique-10 digit PAN number.

– It will then ask you to enter your date of birth, after entering it you will have to accept the terms and conditions.

-An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter that OTP and tap confirm button

– After that, a payment option will appear. You have to pay Rs 8.26 either via UPI, credit, or debit card.

– Once the payment is done, you will then be able to download the e-PAN card.

Users should keep in note that to access the pdf file of their PAN card they will have to enter a password which is basically their date of birth.