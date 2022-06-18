UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 are set to release today. Class 10th results will be out at 2 pm while class 12 results will be announced at 4 pm today. Students can visit upmsp.edu.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in to check their results at the said timings. For the unversed, Class 10 Board exams were held from March 24 to April 13 while the Class 12 Board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 13. Also Read - How to schedule an email in Gmail: A step-by-step guide

UP Board 10, 12 class results 2022: List Of websites to check

results.upmsp.edu.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.net.

How to check UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022

Website

Here are the quick steps that you can follow to check the Class 10 and 12 result

Visit the official site of upresults.nic.in or the above-mentioned websites Click on the desired UP Board Result 2022 link on the home page Enter the roll number and school code Click on “Submit” Your result will be displayed on the screen You can download the result and get a printout for future reference

SMS

To check the result via SMS, you just need to type ‘UP10(space)ROLLNUMBER’ and send it to 56263

DigiLocker App

First, you need to download the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store or App Store (as per the device you are using) Once installed, login using username and password or Aadhar Click on “issued documents” and then go to “check partners section” Select partner name as “Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)” and document type as ‘Class XII Mark Sheet’ or ‘Class XII School Leaving Certificate’ Enter your exam registration number when prompted and mark the checkbos Click on “Get Documents”

For the unversed, a total of 51.92 lakh students appeared in the UP Board 10th, and 12th exams 2022 this year. Out of this number, 27,81,654 students gave the Class 10 exam and 24,11,035 students gave the Class 12 exam. To pass the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 result, students need to score a minimum of 30 percent marks. Notably, they need to score the minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects.