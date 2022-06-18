comscore How to check UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 today: Check details
News

UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022: When and where to check the results

How To

UP Board Class 10 result will be out at 2 pm while the Class 12 exam result will come at 4 om today. Here are the steps you can take to check the result via SMS, website and DigiLocker app

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2021: How to check marks online and download marksheet

Image: Flickr

UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 are set to release today. Class 10th results will be out at 2 pm while class 12 results will be announced at 4 pm today. Students can visit upmsp.edu.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in to check their results at the said timings. For the unversed, Class 10 Board exams were held from March 24 to April 13 while the Class 12 Board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 13. Also Read - How to schedule an email in Gmail: A step-by-step guide

UP Board 10, 12 class results 2022: List Of websites to check

upmsp.edu.in Also Read - WhatsApp guide: How to restore chat history on Android, iOS

upresults.nic.in Also Read - How to change your phone number on Amazon

results.upmsp.edu.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.net.

How to check UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022

Website

Here are the quick steps that you can follow to check the Class 10 and 12 result

  1. Visit the official site of upresults.nic.in or the above-mentioned websites
  2. Click on the desired UP Board Result 2022 link on the home page
  3. Enter the roll number and school code
  4. Click on “Submit”
  5. Your result will be displayed on the screen
  6. You can download the result and get a printout for future reference

SMS

  1. To check the result via SMS, you just need to type ‘UP10(space)ROLLNUMBER’ and send it to 56263

DigiLocker App

  1. First, you need to download the DigiLocker app from Google Play Store or App Store (as per the device you are using)
  2. Once installed, login using username and password or Aadhar
  3. Click on “issued documents” and then go to “check partners section”
  4. Select partner name as “Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)” and  document type as ‘Class XII Mark Sheet’ or ‘Class XII School Leaving Certificate’
  5. Enter your exam registration number when prompted and mark the checkbos
  6. Click on “Get Documents”

For the unversed, a total of 51.92 lakh students appeared in the UP Board 10th, and 12th exams 2022 this year. Out of this number, 27,81,654 students gave the Class 10 exam and 24,11,035 students gave the Class 12 exam. To pass the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 result, students need to score a minimum of 30 percent marks. Notably, they need to score the minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects.

  • Published Date: June 18, 2022 1:36 PM IST

