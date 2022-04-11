comscore UPI fraud warning: How to stay safe while making online payment
  • Home
  • How To
  • Upi Fraud Warning How To Stay Safe While Making Online Payment
News

UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment

How To

Fraudsters using UPI to cheat people often try to create a sense of urgency while promising to send money

UPI

Points to always remember when you use UPI

Unified Payment Interface or UPI is one of the most preferred modes of payment for cashless translation and online payments. The payment method works across different financial bodies with numerous stakeholders. The ease of payment and the effectiveness are what make UPI a popular choice. With popularity, also rises the chance of fraud and scams. UPI ecosystem is no different. There are multiple scams involving UPI users that have surfaced in the past few years. In such cases, the same ease of payment becomes a curse more than a boon. However, there are certain checks and balances in place to reduce the chances of fraud. Also Read - UPI transaction daily limit: How to fix issues if payment is unsuccessful

The user also needs to keep in mind certain factors when using UPI to either pay or receive money. Also Read - UPI transactions cross 5 billion mark for the first time in March 2022

Five ways in which you can avoid being defrauded on UPI Also Read - GPay UPI users will soon be able to just 'Tap to Pay': Here's how

1. Beware of unknown identities, numbers

If you come across an unfamiliar number or even an identity you’re suspicious of, it is always better steer away from any interaction. You should especially be wary of phone numbers shared on open web sources. For instance, phone numbers of especially of food or beverage outlets. It is always best practice to double-check the identity of the person before going ahead with the transaction. Th

2. Never insert PIN to receive money

One of the most frequent complaints of fraud can be traced back to this one factor. The bank will never ask for your PIN to receive money. Fraudsters try to create a sense of urgency while promising to send money. They eventually ask the receiver to enter their PIN to accept the money. This is never the case and in all cases, the user loses their money if they fall into this trap.

3. Random Payment Requests

Most UPI applications have a SPAM filter in place that tracks payments requests from certain UPI IDs. You will be warned if you come across any such identity. The warning should be a big red flag for you. Go ahead with the transaction only if you are 100 percent sure that the person on the other end is not a fraudster. You will get an option to either ‘Pay’ or ‘Decline’. In case of the slightest of doubt, you should ‘Decline’. You will never receive funds if you click on the ‘Pay’ option, no matter the circumstance.

4. Fake UPI Applications

In the era of ATM card machines, there were a lot of instances of card skimming. The practice of recording your card details via a fake machine planted over the original one. In a similar way, fake UPI apps try to grab your details under the pretext of either making a payment or receiving it via UPI.

Such apps are usually designed to look similar to the original bank app and will be easily available for download. If you accidentally download and install the fake app, it will share your sensitive data with fraudsters that will allow them to steal money from your account. A Citi bank advisory claimed that users should beware of counterfeit apps such as Modi Bhim, BHIM Payment-UPI Guide, Bhim Modi App, BHIM Banking Guide, etc.

5. Some basic things you should remember

-Never reveal your PIN to strangers.
-Keep anti-virus and biometric recognition software installed.
-Never open emails or links from unknown sources.
-Keep your details updated with your bank.
-Only use secure WiFi connections that you trust and not open ones.
-Keep track of your financial transactions and bank account statements, and an eye out for suspicious behaviour on your account.
-Alert your bank immediately if you find something unusual.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 11, 2022 7:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 11, 2022 7:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment
How To
UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment
Samsung Galaxy device owners beware! New flaw can delete all data

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy device owners beware! New flaw can delete all data

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds launch date revealed: What to expect

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds launch date revealed: What to expect

Apple might introduce iOS 16 with health tracking features at WWDC 2022

News

Apple might introduce iOS 16 with health tracking features at WWDC 2022

Flipkart Refurbished Store offering massive discount on Apple iPhones

Deals

Flipkart Refurbished Store offering massive discount on Apple iPhones

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment

Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data

Samsung Galaxy device owners beware! New flaw can delete all data

Apple might introduce iOS 16 with health tracking features at WWDC 2022

Elon Musk will no longer be a part of Twitter board

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

Related Topics

Related Stories

UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment

How To

UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment
UPI transaction daily limit: How to fix issues if payment is unsuccessful

How To

UPI transaction daily limit: How to fix issues if payment is unsuccessful
UPI transactions cross 5 billion mark in March 2022

News

UPI transactions cross 5 billion mark in March 2022
GPay UPI users will soon be able to just 'Tap to Pay': Here's how

How To

GPay UPI users will soon be able to just 'Tap to Pay': Here's how
India made over 7,422 crore digital transactions in FY22 alone

News

India made over 7,422 crore digital transactions in FY22 alone

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo X Fold और Vivo X Note स्मार्टफोन हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

मिर्जापुर की फेम ऐक्ट्रेस ने खरीदी Mercedes-Benz E-Class, जानिए कितनी महंगी है यह कार

Vivo Pad टैबलेट हुआ लॉन्च, 8GB RAM के साथ मिल रही 8040mAh की बैटरी

Elon Musk की तरह Koo App ने बढ़ाया दोस्ती का हाथ, कहा- Twitter नहीं इस मामले में हम हैं सबसे आगे

Yamaha MT15 v2.0 बाइक भारत में हुई लॉन्च, जानिए कितनी है कीमत

Latest Videos

Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data, Watch Video to know about the banned apps

News

Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data, Watch Video to know about the banned apps
What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Features

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch
Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System
Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in

News

Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in

News

UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment
How To
UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment
Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data

News

Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data
Samsung Galaxy device owners beware! New flaw can delete all data

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy device owners beware! New flaw can delete all data
Apple might introduce iOS 16 with health tracking features at WWDC 2022

News

Apple might introduce iOS 16 with health tracking features at WWDC 2022
Elon Musk will no longer be a part of Twitter board

Apps

Elon Musk will no longer be a part of Twitter board

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers