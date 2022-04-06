Upi Payment Daily Limit How To Know If You Have Reached Maximum Limit

UPI has made life easy for most of us. The payment mode is easily one of the most used digital methods. The ease of payment could sometime lead to reaching your daily limit. Yes, there can be a daily limit of transactions on UPI. Also Read - UPI transactions cross 5 billion mark for the first time in March 2022

There are multiple apps, banks, and different permutations and combinations involved when you make a payment on UPI. Non-banking apps like PhonePe and GPay still own the lion's share in the number of transactions. You might often come across a failed transaction and one reason could be the daily limit.

There are daily and monthly limits to how much money you can send or receive. Limits can differ for the app you are using, UPI or your bank.

Possible reasons behind reaching Daily limits:

-You try to send more than ₹1,00,000 in one day across all UPI apps.

-You try to send money more than 10 times in one day across all UPI apps.

-You request more than ₹2,000 from someone.

How to fix these issues?

-You can either wait until the next day to send more money

-Or else you can request a smaller amount

What to do if you reach your bank limits

If your daily transactions are below the UPI limit and you’re still having trouble, try a different bank account. Your bank might have its own limits on how much you can send or receive. You can also contact your bank directly for more information and clarity regarding the transaction failure.

Other limits

To protect against fraud, some transactions might get flagged for further review. If you’re having trouble making a transaction and you don’t think you reached a limit, contact the support team of the UPI app you are using.

Fun fact: You cannot transact money less than Re 1 via UPI. You will get an error message.