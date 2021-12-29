comscore UPI payment without internet: Here's how to do it in few simple steps
  • No internet, no cash? How to still use UPI to send money
No internet, no cash? How to still use UPI to send money

While smartphone users often resort to well-built UPI apps, feature phone users don’t have any option

India is ahead of most countries when it comes to digital payments. UPI is the dark horse that has given our country the lead. Making a payment via UPI is often easier than taking out your wallet to take out cash or look for change. However, India is trying to catch in terms of network coverage, when compared to other nations. Also Read - Using Google Pay or PhonePe? 5 things to keep in mind while making UPI payments

Imagine you’re trekking somewhere around a hill station and you come across a tea stall but you just realized that you’re out of cash. What should you do? You take your phone out to pay via one of the UPI apps. But nope, there’s no internet connectivity. There’s still a way to pay for your tea. Minimum network coverage can help you make the payment without a hitch. Also Read - WhatsApp announces new project to promote digital payments in 500 Indian villages

Here are the simple steps to make UPI payments without an internet

The first thing you need to do is dial the *99# USSD code on your phone. As soon as you do that, you’ll see a pop-up with various options numbered 1 to 7. You’ll be asked to enter your choice. For sending the money, click on the corresponding number and hit send. Also Read - Millions of feature phone users in India will soon be able to make UPI payments: RBI

In the following pop up you’ll be asked for the payment mode. You can send money to an eligible Mobile Number, UPI ID, saved beneficiary or IFSC, A/C Number. Click on the corresponding number of the payment mode of choice.

It doesn’t get easier if the recipient’s number is registered with UPI. You just have to enter the eligible number and hit on send. You’ll be asked to enter the amount and hit send again.

Once you’ve entered the sum, you’ll be asked to enter a remark, which can also be skipped. Following that, you need to enter your UPI pin and hit send one last time. This should do the trick.

This method of payment was made to make UPI more inclusive. While smartphone users often resort to well-built UPI apps, feature phone users don’t have any option. The USSD code provides a simple yet very effective way to make payments digitally.

  Published Date: December 29, 2021 7:57 PM IST

