Using Google Pay or PhonePe? 5 things to keep in mind while making UPI payments

While UPI has its own set of advantages, one surely needs to be vigilant as well. The growth of online transactions has also led to the increase of cyber fraud. This makes it crucial for one to keep in mind the following safety protocols while using mobile apps to make payments at the nearest kirana shop or vegetable bhaiya.

The online or digital transaction has grown by many folds in the last few years in India. The United Payments Interface (UPI) via smartphones has truly been one of the reasons behind the surge in digital payments in the country. Also Read - WhatsApp announces new project to promote digital payments in 500 Indian villages

However, everything that looks rosy doesn’t look all that good reality after all. While UPI has its own set of advantages, one surely needs to be vigilant as well. The growth of online transactions has also led to the increase of cyber fraud. This makes it crucial for one to keep in mind the following safety protocols while using mobile apps to make payments at the nearest kirana shop or vegetable bhaiya. Also Read - Millions of feature phone users in India will soon be able to make UPI payments: RBI

Here are five safety pointers you must keep in mind while making a UPI payment. Also Read - PhonePe launched health insurance plan

#1 Never share UPI address

The most crucial safety tip is to keep the UPI account/address secure. You must never share your UPI ID/address with anyone. Your UPI address could be anything between your phone number, QR code, or Virtual Payment Address (VPA). You should also never allow anyone to access your UPI account via any payment or bank application.

#2 Set a strong screen lock

One must set a strong screen lock for all payments or financial transaction apps. If you use Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, or any other platform, it is crucial to set a strong PIN, which shouldn’t be your birth date or year, digits of mobile number, or any other. You must never share your PIN with anyone and if in case you doubt your PIN has been exposed, change it immediately.

#3 Do not click on unverified links or attend fake calls

UPI scam is a common technique that hackers use to trap users. It should be noted that hackers usually share links or make a call and ask users to download a third-party application for verification. You must never click on such links or share information such as a PIN or any other with anyone. Banks never ask for a PIN, OTP, or any other personal details, so, anyone asking for such information on a message or call wants to steal your details and money. You must stay vigilant in such instances.

#4 Avoid using multiple apps

It is advised to not use more than one UPI or online payment app. There are many digital payments apps that allow UPI transactions, so, you must check which app provides better benefits such as cashback and rewards, and make your choice accordingly.

#5 Upsdate the UPI app regularly

This goes without saying for all apps. Every app including UPI payment apps must be upgraded to the latest version since newer updates bring improved UI and new features and benefits. Updates often bring bug fixes as well. Upgrading apps to the latest version also secures your account and less prone to security breaches.

  • Published Date: December 17, 2021 7:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 17, 2021 8:03 PM IST

