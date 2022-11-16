Apple enabled 5G on iPhone models with its recent iOS 16 developer beta update. Those who enrolled in the developer beta program and received the iOS 16.2 update can now use 5G on their iPhones. Also Read - iPhone with USB-C port is coming but Lightning port isn't going away

How to save battery on iPhone when using 5G network

Many users in the beta program are enjoying fast 5G connectivity, however, they are getting poor battery life. This isn’t a surprise since iOS 16 itself is draining a lot of battery across all iPhone models. And using 5G will take more of that juice from your iPhone, similar to how it’s when using 4G instead of Wi-Fi. Also Read - You can control your iPhone with Apple Watch: Here's how

Apple has a feature on iPhone that allows users to use 5G while saving some battery. However, this feature may not offer 5G all the time. It is an automatic networking option called ‘5G Auto’ that switches between 5G and 4G depending on the single they receive. Also Read - Indian govt lifts ban on VLC Media Player: Check details

For instance, if your locality has a weaker 5G signal, the iPhone will automatically switch to the 4G network. Later, if you are in an area with better 5G coverage, your iPhone will switch back to 5G.

Keeping on 5G drains the battery a lot as it is constantly looking for the 5G signals even if there’s a weaker single in some areas. Whereas, when using the ‘5G Auto’ feature, it may not look for 5G bars all the time. It will only enable 5G when there’s good signal strength and switch back to 4G if there’s poor 5G connectivity.

That said, you may not be using 5G all the time but may get consistent connectivity using the feature.

Here’s how you can enable the ‘5G Auto’ feature and save some battery life.

Step 1: Open Settings on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on Mobile Data.

Step 3: Tap on Mobile Data Options.

Step 4: Head into the Voice & Data tab.

Step 5: Once you are in the Voice & Data tab, you will see multiple options such as 5G On, 5G Auto, LTE or 4G, and 3G (depending on the region). Tap on the 5G Auto option is a Smart Data mode, as per Apple.

Apple says, “When 5G speeds don’t provide a noticeably better experience, your iPhone automatically switches to LTE, saving battery life.”