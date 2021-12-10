Following Bollywood superstars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif sharing pictures of their wedding, Deepika Padukone made a shocking move. The actress unarchived her marriage photos on her Instagram account. Also Read - How to check, share and edit Playback 2021 feature on Instagram

Trolls were quick to spot that and called the actress immature and attention seeker. On that note, did you know you can hide or archive your Instagram post in just a click? Also, the photo-sharing platform allows users on Android and iOS to unarchive posts anytime they want. Also Read - Upcoming WhatsApp features to look forward to in 2022: Communities, Message Reactions, and more

How to archive or hide an Instagram post

First, it should be noted that achieve feature works only on the Instagram mobile app. Follow these steps: Also Read - Facebook will now help you earn money with its new professional mode: How to use

Step 1: Open Instagram mobile app and head to your profile

Step 2: Click on the photo that you want to archive

Step 3: Select the three dots displayed in the upper right corner of the post.

Step 4: Select on Archive option

Step 5: Now your photo will be archived and won’t be visible on the profile.

How to unarchive or unhide an Instagram post

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your mobile phone

Step 2: Head over to the profile menu

Step 3: Click on the three-dot option displayed on the top right corner of the post

Step 4: Now click on the unarchive option there.

Step 5: The photo will now appear on your profile.

It should be noted that posts that are archived can only be unarchived. To access hidden or archived photos, you can simply follow these steps:

How to access archived chats on Instagram

Step 1: Go to your profile

Step 2: Click on three lines option

Step 3: Tap on Archive

Step 4: Click on posts/stories archive at the top

Step 5: Lastly, select Stories Archive, Posts Archive, or Live Archive.