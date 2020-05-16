comscore How to try out the new Vivo V19 AR Unboxing filter | BGR India
  • Vivo V19: How to try out the new AR unboxing filter
Vivo V19: How to try out the new AR unboxing filter

Check out how to use the new Vivo V19 AR Unboxing filter on the Facebook app.

  Published: May 16, 2020 8:10 PM IST
Vivo recently launched the Vivo V19 smartphone as the latest entry in its camera-oriented V-series. The Vivo V19 comes equipped with a total of six cameras, four on the back and two at the front. There is a quad rear camera setup with the 48-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. These primary cameras are paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there is a dual camera on the front as well. This includes a 32-megapixel primary lens with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. Also Read - Vivo X50 5G smartphone to officially launch on June 1

Like most Vivo smartphones, The Vivo V19 is also available offline to users who still like to experience their phones in hand before buying them. However, the lockdowns currently imposed in most areas of India make physically going to a smartphone store difficult. To make sure users can stay at home and still experience the phone, the brand has launched a Vivo V19 AR unboxing filter on Facebook. Here is how you can experience it. Also Read - Vivo V19 with 32MP dual selfie cameras and Snapdragon 712 goes on sale: Price, Specifications

Watch: PUBG Mobile Season 13: Here’s what’s new

Step 1 – Make sure you have the official Facebook app

The Vivo V19 AR unboxing filter is as of now, available only on the Facebook application. It won’t work on Facebook Lite either since you need the Facebook Camera feature for this to work. Also Read - Vivo V19 Review: A camera with a phone, not a phone with a camera

Step 2 – Find the Vivo V19 filter

Once you have the app, you can head to the filter straightaway by clicking here. Once the filter is active just point your Facebook app’s camera with the filter towards a clean, flat surface. An ideal location to experience this nicely would be your desk, a table, or the floor.

Step 3 – Watch the phone being unboxed

Enjoy the phone being unboxed right in front of your eyes with the help of Augmented Reality. The sequence should show you some key specifications of the phone and its overall design. A button next to the device will let you select between the two color options. Moreover, you can now use your fingers on the screen to move around the phone and watch it from every angle.

Vivo V19 is available in India with 8GB RAM as standard and option for either 128GB or 256GB storage. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,990 while the 256GB storage model is available for Rs 31,990. There is 10 percent cashback with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank Credit Card or EMI transactions.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: May 16, 2020 8:10 PM IST

