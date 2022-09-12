comscore How to get a Vodafone Idea VIP number
Vodafone Idea users is offering a VIP number to select users: How to get it

Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you get a Vodafone Idea VIP number for free. You can also get a VIP number by paying a premium sum.

When purchasing a new phone number, prepaid or postpaid, subscribers have little choice in the phone number that they get. But now, Vodafone Idea is offering a special offer to subscribers that will enable them to pick a VIP number of their choice as their phone number for free. Also Read - 5G is coming to India. Will Jio be able to lead the market once again?

For the unversed, a VIP number SIM card is the one with which users can get a VIP mobile number of their choice. They typically consists a mobile number belonging to a legacy carrier coupled with a sequence of number such as ‘12345’. These numbers are released by telecom operators in batches and subscribers usually need to pay a premium price to get these numbers. Also Read - Quality of call in India is Improving, says TRAI

However, Vodafone Idea, in addition to offering VIP numbers at a premium price, is also offering select VIP number for free to subscribers. The company in a support page on its website wrote that interested subscribers can “Visit Fancy numbers booking page and enter your basic details, along with a string of numbers (a minimum of 3 digits) you prefer in your VIP phone number. Select a VIP phone number as per your requirement from a list of numbers displayed.” Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Cheapest 2GB per day data plans compared

If you are planning to upgrade your phone number to a number of your choice, here is what you need to do:

How to get a VIP Vodafone Idea number online

Here is a step-by-step guide for you:

Step 1: Sign into your account on Vodafone Idea’s official website. Scroll down and tap the ‘Buy VIP Mobile Number’ option.

Step 2: In the page that appears next, select prepaid or postpaid option. Then add the PIN code of the area you live in and your existing Vodafone Idea number.

On doing so, the telecom operator will show you if you are eligible to get doorstep delivery of your new VIP SIM card. The website will also show you all the free VIP numbers that you can opt for. Alternatively, the website will also show you all the premium number that you can pick from. It is worth noting that interested people will have to pay a premium price (based on the mobile number that they opt for) to get the premium number.

Step 3: In the ‘Select VIP fancy number’ section below, type in the VIP number combination that you are looking for and then click on the Search button.

Step 4: In the list of options that appear, select the phone number that comes closest to your search.

Step 5: Now enter your email address to place your order.

Step 6: Next, tap the ‘Get OTP to complete order’ option.

Step 7: Enter the OTP and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

  Published Date: September 12, 2022 12:49 PM IST
