With the assembly election 2022 round the corner and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial to download your Voter ID card on phone to avoid any kind of physical contact. Keeping the same thought in mind, the Election Commission of India introduced the e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) programme last year.

With the assembly elections beginning in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa next month, voters are recommended to avail of the service to maintain physical distance during the voting procedure.

The e-EPIC is a portable document format (PDF) version of your physical voter ID card which can be downloaded with a single click on your mobile device. A voter can either save the e-EPIC on their phone storage or upload it to Digi locker.

Notably, the digital version of the voter ID card can be used as voter identification, address proof, or during any other verification process.

How to download a digital voter card

Step 1: Head over to https://voterportal.eci.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download E-EPIC option.

Step 3: Enter your e-EPIC number and then add a one-time password (OTP) that will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 4: Click on Download EPIC.

Every voter of the country has an EPIC number and can download the e-EPIC card on their smartphone with these easy steps.