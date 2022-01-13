comscore How to mute words or phrases on Twitter
  • Want to avoid spoilers or trolls on Twitter? Here's how
Want to avoid spoilers or trolls on Twitter? Here's how

Twitter can mute certain words or phrases for the users to avoid unwanted content from appearing on the feed.

Most of the Marvel or DC movies, or even series are ruined because of spoilers all over the internet, especially Twitter. Turns out, Twitter provides a way that will help you steer clear of such things. Users can simply mute certain words or phrases on the platform so that any post with those particular words do not appear on the feed. This can also be used to stay away from online trolls by muting certain words, phrases, usernames, emojis, or hashtags. Also Read - IT Ministry suspends 73 Twitter account, 4 YouTube channel for spreading fake news

Here are a few simple steps that you can follow to mute words or phrases on Twitter. Also Read - What is Wordle and how to play it?

How to mute words, phrases on Twitter

  1. Open the Twitter app on your mobile device and tap on your profile picture in the top left corner. Select “More” if you are using a laptop or computer
  2. Select Settings and Privacy>Privacy and safety>Mute and block>Muted words
  3. Tap on the “+” icon in the bottom right corner
  4. Enter the word or phrase you want to mute
  5. Enter all the required fields and tap on save

Users can decide if they want to receive notifications with muted words or not. They can decide the timeline and duration of how long they want the word to be muted. Users will also have an option to mute the words from anyone or Twitter or just the people they don’t follow. Users will have to repeat the process to mute multiple words on the platform. Also Read - Twitter starts testing TikTok-style tweet reactions, new composer bar

According to Twitter, “Muting will remove these Tweets from your Notifications tab, push notifications, SMS, email notifications, Home timeline, and from replies to Tweets.”

Notably, if you choose to mute an account, “Doing this will mute Tweets notifications that mention that account, but won’t mute the account itself. ” Users can mute words or phrases in all Twitter-supported languages. They even have a choice to go back to Settings and uncheck the box in front of the muted word.

  Published Date: January 13, 2022 5:21 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 13, 2022 5:23 PM IST

Best Sellers