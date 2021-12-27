comscore Here’s how you can check your account balance via WhatsApp: Follow these simple steps
News

Want to check your account balance? Here’s how you can do it via WhatsApp

How To

If you are on the latest Android and iOS and have the same WhatsApp number linked to the bank account, you can use the WhatsApp Payments feature. Today we are telling you about how to check account balance via WhatsApp.

WhatsApp

Image: Pixabay

There will be hardly anyone who does not have WhatsApp in today’s time. However, the instant messaging app also releases new updates to provide various facilities to its users.  The instant messaging app recently launched the feature of WhatsApp Pay for its customers for online payment. Also Read - WhatsApp groups to get even bigger? New ‘community’ feature spotted again

Users on WhatsApp not only enjoy messaging in today’s time, but many essential features are also available on this platform including voice calling, video calling, group video calling, shopping, and you get the facility to make ‘payment’ on the platform. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let users search businesses near their location: Here’s how to use it

The WhatsApp Payments feature is designed in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India or NPCI. It is a payment method based on Unified Payments Interface or UPI. In the latest version of WhatsApp, you will get the payment feature, with the help of which you can send money to anyone through WhatsApp and receive money through WhatsApp. To use this feature, your WhatsApp number should be the same number linked to your bank account. Also Read - Christmas 2021: How to send Christmas wishes, stickers on WhatsApp

If you are on the latest version of your Android and iOS and have the same WhatsApp number linked to the bank account, you can use the WhatsApp Payments feature. Today we are telling you about how to check account balance via WhatsApp.

Method 1: Check your account balance from Settings:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Step 2: If you have Android, tap on the More option. If you have an iPhone, tap on Settings.

Step 3: Now, tap on Payments.

Step 4: Tap on the respective bank account under the Payment method.

Step 5: Here, tap on View Account Balance and enter your UPI PIN.

Method 2: Check your account balance while sending money:

Step 1: Tap on your available payment method from the payment message screen.

Step 2: Tap on View Account Balance.

Step 3: If you have multiple bank accounts linked to your WhatsApp account, then select the respective bank account.

Step 4: Enter your UPI PIN.

  Published Date: December 27, 2021 3:35 PM IST

