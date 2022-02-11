How to quickly turn off autoplay videos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

Nowadays, along with YouTube, people use many social media websites, Facebook and its app, to watch videos. Videos on Facebook get auto-played while scrolling to grab the users’ attention. This auto-play video feature is good for the users’ convenience, but it consumes more mobile data, consumes more battery, and auto-plays unwanted videos. If you want, you can also turn off this feature. Also Read - Safer Internet Day: Instagram rolls out new features to let users bulk delete, archive posts and more

How to turn off Twitter’s auto-playing videos on Android Platform

Step 2: Then click on Settings

Step 3: Go to Video Autoplay and Click on Never

iOS Platform

Step 1: Click on the cog (wheel) icon

Step 2: Click on Settings -> Data

Step 3: Go to Video autoplay and Click on Never

How to turn off Facebook’s auto-playing videos on Android Platform

STEP1: Tap on the Facebook app and tap on the menu button shown in the top right of the screen.

STEP2: Settings and Privacy will appear here, after tapping on which you will have to go to Settings.

STEP3: After scrolling down, you have to tap on ‘Media and Contacts.’

STEP4: After tapping on AutoPlay, you must Never select Auto play videos.

on iOS app

STEP1: Open the Facebook app and tap on the menu button shown at the bottom of the screen.

STEP2: Then tap on Settings and Privacy and then select Settings.

STEP3: Now, you will find the option of Media and Contacts on scrolling, and here you have to tap on ‘Videos and Photos.’

STEP4: Now, you can turn off the Autoplay option shown here.

How to turn off autoplay videos in Instagram on Android Platform

Step 1: Go to your profile page

Step 2: Click on the three dots on the top right corner

Step 3: Select Cellular Data Use

Step 4: Click on Less Data

iOS Platform

Step 1: Click on the cog (wheel icon) in the top right corner of Instagram

Step 2: Click on Cellular Data

Step 3: Then click on Less Data