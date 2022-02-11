comscore How to quickly turn off autoplay videos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter
  • Home
  • How To
  • Want to get rid of unwanted videos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter? Here’s how to do it
News

Want to get rid of unwanted videos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter? Here’s how to do it

How To

Videos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter get auto-played while scrolling to grab the users' attention. This auto-play video feature is good for the users' convenience, but it consumes more mobile data, consumes more battery, and auto-plays unwanted videos.

Google Facebook

Image: Zee News

Nowadays, along with YouTube, people use many social media websites, Facebook and its app, to watch videos. Videos on Facebook get auto-played while scrolling to grab the users’ attention. This auto-play video feature is good for the users’ convenience, but it consumes more mobile data, consumes more battery, and auto-plays unwanted videos. If you want, you can also turn off this feature. Also Read - Safer Internet Day: Instagram rolls out new features to let users bulk delete, archive posts and more

Twitter, Hacked, PM Modi, PMO, Twitter hack, Twitter account hack, Twitter account Also Read - Here's how you can hide likes count on Instagram post

How to turn off Twitter’s auto-playing videos on Android Platform

Step 1: Click on your profile picture Also Read - Will Meta's big metaverse push be enough to keep it relevant among masses?

Step 2: Then click on Settings

Step 3: Go to Video Autoplay and Click on Never

iOS Platform

Step 1: Click on the cog (wheel) icon

Step 2: Click on Settings -> Data

Step 3: Go to Video autoplay and Click on Never

facebook

How to turn off Facebook’s auto-playing videos on Android Platform

STEP1: Tap on the Facebook app and tap on the menu button shown in the top right of the screen.

STEP2: Settings and Privacy will appear here, after tapping on which you will have to go to Settings.

STEP3: After scrolling down, you have to tap on ‘Media and Contacts.’

STEP4: After tapping on AutoPlay, you must Never select Auto play videos.

on iOS app

STEP1: Open the Facebook app and tap on the menu button shown at the bottom of the screen.

STEP2: Then tap on Settings and Privacy and then select Settings.

STEP3: Now, you will find the option of Media and Contacts on scrolling, and here you have to tap on ‘Videos and Photos.’

STEP4: Now, you can turn off the Autoplay option shown here.

Instagram, Facebook, Meta, Instagram monthly active users, Instagram 2 billion monthly active users, Instagram user base, Instagram boom, Instagram Reels, Instagram stories

Image: Pixabay

How to turn off autoplay videos in Instagram on Android Platform

Step 1: Go to your profile page

Step 2: Click on the three dots on the top right corner

Step 3: Select Cellular Data Use

Step 4: Click on Less Data

iOS Platform

Step 1: Click on the cog (wheel icon) in the top right corner of Instagram

Step 2: Click on Cellular Data

Step 3: Then click on Less Data

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 11, 2022 3:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to remove people/unused devices from your Netflix account
How To
How to remove people/unused devices from your Netflix account
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets listed on Amazon India website ahead of official launch

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets listed on Amazon India website ahead of official launch

Ratan Tata takes delivery of electric Tata Nano. But can you buy one too?

Electric Vehicle

Ratan Tata takes delivery of electric Tata Nano. But can you buy one too?

How to quickly turn off autoplay videos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

How To

How to quickly turn off autoplay videos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

How to use LinkedIn in Microsoft Team

How To

How to use LinkedIn in Microsoft Team

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ratan Tata takes delivery of electric Tata Nano. But can you buy one too?

How to quickly turn off autoplay videos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

How to use LinkedIn in Microsoft Team

Apple announces updates for AirTags to stop stalking

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max

Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo T1: Which one to pick under Rs 20,000?

Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11: What's different?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: End of an era

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to quickly turn off autoplay videos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

How To

How to quickly turn off autoplay videos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter
Instagram rolls out bulk delete, archive options for all

Apps

Instagram rolls out bulk delete, archive options for all
How to hide likes count on Instagram post: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to hide likes count on Instagram post: Follow these simple steps
Will metaverse be enough to keep Facebook relevant among masses?

Opinions

Will metaverse be enough to keep Facebook relevant among masses?
Twitter to let users slide into DMs more easily

Apps

Twitter to let users slide into DMs more easily

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO 9 Series भारत में 23 फरवरी को होगी लॉन्च, कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन का हुआ खुलासा

Android 13 का डेवलपर प्रिव्यू रोल आउट, मिलेंगे कई नए फीचर्स

Garena Free Fire Reward for Today (11 February): आज फ्री में पा सकते हैं कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे

एयरटेल की सेवाएं हुई रिस्टोर, सर्विस डाउन होने पर कंपनी ने मांगी माफी

BSNL का धांसू रिचार्ज प्लान करेगा Airtel, Jio, Vi की 'छुट्टी', मिलेगा 220GB डेटा

Latest Videos

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed
Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

News

Ratan Tata takes delivery of electric Tata Nano. But can you buy one too?
Electric Vehicle
Ratan Tata takes delivery of electric Tata Nano. But can you buy one too?
How to quickly turn off autoplay videos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

How To

How to quickly turn off autoplay videos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
How to use LinkedIn in Microsoft Team

How To

How to use LinkedIn in Microsoft Team
Apple announces updates for AirTags to stop stalking

News

Apple announces updates for AirTags to stop stalking

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers